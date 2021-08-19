Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
360 DigiTech (QFIN) Earnings: Q2 profit jumps amid strong revenue growth
Online consumer finance company 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) on Thursday reported double-digit earnings and revenue growth for the second quarter of 2021 as demand conditions remained favorable. Shares of the company closed the regular session down 4%.
Revenues increased 20% annually to RMB4.0 billion ($619.8 million) in the three months ended June 2021. A decrease in Credit Driven Services was more than offset by a surge in Platform Services revenue.
Net income was RMB1.55 billion ($239.7 million) or RMB9.62 per ADS ($1.48 per ADS) in the second quarter, up from last year’s profit of RMB876.5 million or RMB5.76 per ADS. Adjusted profit jumped to RMB10.03 per ADS ($1.55 per ADS) from RMB6.19 per ADS in the second quarter of 2020.
“During the quarter, financial institutions originated RMB88.5 billion loans through our platform, up 50% year-on-year. Approximately 56% of the loans was facilitated under the capital-light model and other technology solutions, further demonstrating the attractiveness of our capital-light models to financial institutions and marking continued success in our technology-driven strategic transition and upgrading,” said Haisheng Wu, chief executive officer of 360 DigiTech.
Read management/analysts’ comments on 360 DigiTech’s Q2 results
Shares of 360 DigiTech closed Thursday’s regular trading down 4% at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange but gained during the extended session following the earnings release.
(this story will be updated shortly)
Most Popular
Kohl’s Corp posts Q2 beat as economy reopens: Infographic
Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $4.45 billion, up 31% year-over-year and
How Macy’s (M) performed in Q2 financial results
Macy’s (NYSE: M) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $5.6 billion, up 59% year-over-year and above
Infographic: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 revenue up 68%; earnings beat
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Wednesday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased amid elevated demand. The results also topped the Street view, driving the stock higher during the extended trading