Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

360 DigiTech (QFIN) Earnings: Q2 profit jumps amid strong revenue growth

Online consumer finance company 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) on Thursday reported double-digit earnings and revenue growth for the second quarter of 2021 as demand conditions remained favorable. Shares of the company closed the regular session down 4%.

Revenues increased 20% annually to RMB4.0 billion ($619.8 million) in the three months ended June 2021. A decrease in Credit Driven Services was more than offset by a surge in Platform Services revenue.

Net income was RMB1.55 billion ($239.7 million) or RMB9.62 per ADS ($1.48 per ADS) in the second quarter, up from last year’s profit of RMB876.5 million or RMB5.76 per ADS. Adjusted profit jumped to RMB10.03 per ADS ($1.55 per ADS) from RMB6.19 per ADS in the second quarter of 2020.

“During the quarter, financial institutions originated RMB88.5 billion loans through our platform, up 50% year-on-year. Approximately 56% of the loans was facilitated under the capital-light model and other technology solutions, further demonstrating the attractiveness of our capital-light models to financial institutions and marking continued success in our technology-driven strategic transition and upgrading,” said Haisheng Wu, chief executive officer of 360 DigiTech.

Read management/analysts’ comments on 360 DigiTech’s Q2 results

Shares of 360 DigiTech closed Thursday’s regular trading down 4% at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange but gained during the extended session following the earnings release.

(this story will be updated shortly)

Click here to listen to the latest earnings conference calls 

Most Popular

Kohl’s Corp posts Q2 beat as economy reopens: Infographic

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $4.45 billion, up 31% year-over-year and

How Macy’s (M) performed in Q2 financial results

Macy’s (NYSE: M) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $5.6 billion, up 59% year-over-year and above

Infographic: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 revenue up 68%; earnings beat

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Wednesday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased amid elevated demand. The results also topped the Street view, driving the stock higher during the extended trading

Tags

Bankingconsumer finance

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top