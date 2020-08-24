360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Mandy Dole — Investor Relations Director

Thank you, Shane. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Our results were issued earlier today on the IR website. Joining me today on the call are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO, Director; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CRO.

Before we begin prepared remarks, I would like to remind you of the company’s Safe Harbor statements. Except for historical information, the material discussed here may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections, therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. For more information about potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company’s filings with the SEC.

Also this call include discussion of certain non-GAAP matters. Please refer to our earnings release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP ones.

Plus, unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned are in RMB.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Wu Haisheng.

Haisheng Wu — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thank you, Mandy.

[Foreign Speech]

Hello, everyone. I’m very proud to report strong financial and operating results for the second quarter. While the macro environment remain challenging, we still set a number of records in key operational metrics. Total loan origination reached RMB58.9 billion during the quarter, up 21.8% year-on-year. Outstanding loan balance increased to RMB78.5 billion from RMB74.1 billion a quarter ago. For the second quarter, total revenue reached RMB3.34 billion and non-GAAP net income reached RMB942 million. This is the most outstanding quarterly results since our IPO.

[Foreign Speech]

Solid performance under the still uncertain macro backdrop further demonstrate the effectiveness of our prudent operational strategy as well as the resilience of our customer base and our risk management system. We believe we have built a structural advantage over our peers, which enables us to successfully navigate through previous market uncertainties such as the P2P crackdown, the regulatory changes, and the pandemic. In each of those cases, we further strengthened our leadership position. With the macro environment economy recovers, we see continued improvement in our operational metrics and we feel confident in our future prospects.

[Foreign Speech]

Our take rate for the quarter improved noticeably, driven by our continued efforts to boost operational efficiency and to refine our risk management system funding structure and the customer acquisition channels. Average pricing during the quarter was 27.2% on IRR basis, which is equivalent of 15% to 16% on the APR basis. Day one delinquency decreased to 6.2% at the end of Q2. This was even better than the pre-pandemic level of 6.5%. Moreover, our funding costs further decreased to 7.2% from 7.7% in the prior quarter, well below the peer average. In the first half of 2020, we issued total RMB1.1 billion ABS’ and ranked Number four behind [Indecipherable] in terms of the total issuance size. We acquired 1.6 million new customers with approved credit lines in the second quarter, which is 200,000 more than in Q1. And the average acquisition cost for those new customers was about RMB167, modestly higher than in Q1. As a market gradually consolidate toward leading platforms, we have increasingly become the preferred fintech preferred fintech partner for many consumer focused Internet companies. So far we have connected our service with 11 partners, including [Indecipherable] and many others including JD, [Indecipherable] are in the pipeline. [Foreign Speech] Our new product initiatives also tracked very well in Q2. Daily transaction volume of our virtual credit card products, V-pocket reached RMB15 million at the end of second quarter, connecting 2.5 million accumulated users with about 2 million merchants and processing 450k daily transactions. Intelligent credit engine, which connects institutions with our vast inactive [Phonetic] user base add another RMB20 million daily transaction volume to our platform. We expect the momentum to continue and greatly enhance the stickiness [Phonetic] and activity level of our user base. [Foreign Speech] We made further progress in strategically upgrading to a technology powered digital platform.

During the quarter, [Indecipherable] and other tech powered solutions account for over 26.9% of total loan origination. And we remain committed to increase the capitalized contribution to 35% to 40% exiting this year. In addition to a capital line model, we are also working on to standardize our risk management capability into SaaS modules, and offer them to financial institutions. As of now six institutions have already used this service and 20 more is in the pipeline. In the long run, we will continue to invest more in our fintech capabilities and further strengthen our competitive advantage. By our calculation, tech enabled revenues and platform service revenues are already nearly 50% of our total revenue.

Recently, we have proposed to our Board of Directors and shareholders to change our name to 360 DigiTech, which will better reflect our current business dynamics and long-term strategies. [Foreign Speech] Last week, the Supreme People’s Court or PRC announced a new guideline to reduce court protected interest rate cap for private lending. We have anticipated and prepared for this prior to the release. Shortly after the official announcement of the guideline, we held a conference call to communicate our point of view with the capital market. While it is greatly — as is generally believed that the new guideline are only applicable to private lending, we are prepared for possibility that the financial regulators may refer to this guideline as well. In addition it is widely believed that the 15.4% interest rate cap refer to — referred in the guideline is the nominal APR basis, which is equivalent to roughly 27.3% on IRR basis. This is more or less in line with our current average pricing. As a result, we expect this impact to our operations to be manageable. Recently, we test some experimental pricing structure with certain group users, essentially offering loans to them at a lower rate than they otherwise would get. The result indicates that carefully managed pricing discount could potentially lead to a higher customer LTV to the company, as users may become more active and sticky. In the intermediate term, we believe that the regulators will likely encourage gradual downward trend in the interest rate and is consistent with our long-term strategy of serving a much broader user base at a relatively lower price.

In early May, our affiliate company 360 Group has committed significant resource in becoming the controlling shareholder of National Bank, KTB. This will provide strong and vital support for us to further reduce funding cost, diversify product offering and strategically upgrade to a technology powered digital platform. [Foreign Speech] Finally, let me introduce our newly appointed CFO, Mr Alex Xu. He was the CFO of Qihoo 360, when it was listed in the US. Many of you may have already know him. Our former CFO, Jiang Wu, has been appointed as our CSO. I would like to thank Jiang Wu for his great effort in building up a prudent internal financial system and presenting our company in the capital market well. Now I will pass the floor to Alex Xu to dive into the details of financial performance.

Alex Xu — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you Haisheng. Good evening and good morning everyone. Welcome to our quarterly earnings call. For the interest of time, I will not go over all the financial line items on the call. Please refer to our earnings release for those details.

Q2 marked a sharp rebound for our business momentum from Q1. As concerns over COVID-19 gradually faded, the country entered recovery mode and economic activities gradually picked up during the quarter. Benefiting from such micro trend, we have experienced robust rebound in our operations, particularly in the second half of the quarter.

Total net revenue for Q2 reached RMB3.34 billion versus RMB3.18 billion in Q1 and RMB2.23 billion a year ago. The year-over-year comparison is somewhat distorted by the accounting standard change earlier this year. Total operating expenses, excluding the provisions increased 12% Q-on-Q, but decreased 27% year-on-year. The sequential increase sequential increase were in part driven by our deployment of resources to support business growth in the quarter. In particular, we further strengthened our collection operations and on the ground customer acquisition team. The year-over-year decline reflects significant improvement in customer acquisition cost. Non-GAAP net income was RMB942 million versus RMB255 million in Q1 and RMB692 million a year ago. Once again, the year-over-year comparison was impacted by the accounting standard change. On an apple-to-apple comparison basis, under the old accounting standard, non-GAAP net income would have been approximately RMB1.3 billion, representing approximately 87% year-over-year increase. With growing contribution from capital light model and the standard — and the sizable increase in shareholders’ equity, leverage ratio declined meaningfully to 8.3 times in Q2 compared to 9.9 [Phonetic] times in Q1. Again leverage ratio were also impacted by accounting standard change. Under the old standard, leverage ratio in Q2 would have been 6.3 times versus 9.8 times a year ago. While leverage ratio may vary from quarter-to-quarter, we expect to see overall downward trend going forward as capital light model, continue to grow and we continue to create shareholders’ equity. Meanwhile our provision coverage ratio remained at a healthy 3.2 times in Q2 compared to 4.0 times in Q1. The sequential decrease in provision coverage ratio was mainly because loans originated in previous quarters performed better than expected and the previous — and the provision for those loans were lowered by approximately RMB300 million many in Q2. For risk bearing loans originate in Q2, we took similar conservative approach to Q1 to estimate the potential losses and provisions with contingent liability.

Free cash reached record high of RMB1.8 billion in Q2. This work was largely driven by strong operating results and effective management of working capital. Total cash and cash equivalents was RMB7.4 billion at the end of Q2. Majority of our cash was allocated to security deposit with our financial institutional partners and also the registry capital of different entities to support our daily operation. We also leave a sizable buffer for any market uncertainties in the cash reserve. We believe that such sufficient cash position will not only enable us to compete in ever changing market, but also position us to capture potential growth opportunity in the market recovery. Finally, let me give you some color about our outlook for the third quarter and full year. The strong positive momentum we experienced in the second half of Q2 has continued into current quarter, both in demand and asset quality. However, with global pandemic still lingering and the impact of the recent regulatory change still somewhat unclear, we will continue to take prudent and conservative approach in our business planning. Therefore, we would like to maintain our full-year loan origination guidance of RMB 200 billion to RMB220 billion. With that, I would like to conclude our prepared remarks. Operator, we can now take some questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you very much. We will now move on to the Q&A session. For who could speak in Mandarin, please kindly ask your question in Mandarin first followed by your English translation. Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have the question from Ms. Daphne Poon from Citi. The floor is yours. Ms. Daphne.

Daphne Poon — Citi Research — Analyst

[Foreign Speech]

So, I will translate the question. So mainly two questions. The first question is regarding your loan pricing. Just want to get a sense from the management how — given the latest regulation coming out from the Supreme Court, how fast and how much you expect your APR to come down say in the coming few quarters or next one year to two year time? And also whether you have some — [Indecipherable] even interest rate would be? And the second question is follow the intelligence credit engine that you mentioned earlier. You mentioned is for activating some — your existing users. So can you elaborate more in terms of the product features such as long-term pricing, bigger size etc. and how is that different from your current capital light model? Thank you.

Haisheng Wu — Chief Executive Officer and Director

[Foreign Speech]

Okay, in terms of the trend of interest rate or the pricing, actually quite a while ago we already determined that the overall interest rate trend will gradually trending down both from our understanding with the regulatory environment and also from actually internal assessment. We believe that with a gradually lowered interest rate or pricing, we can reach a broader base — a much broader user base and basically increase the overall size of the business in the long run.

[Foreign Speech]

And also we looked our current structure in terms of take rate, I think we have pretty reasonably good take rate of our current operation, which means that there is plenty of room to maneuver in the new interest environment and also our overall operational efficiency probably among the best in among our peers. And that again give us room to kind of a profit of getting growth in the new interest environment. And then with the KCB joined in our — as our partner, we have a further advantage in terms of low cost funding and that also will help us dealing with a relatively lower pricing environment.

[Foreign Speech]

