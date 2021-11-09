3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the 3D Systems Conference Call and Audio Webcast to discuss the results of the Third Quarter 2021. My name is Kevin, and I’ll facilitate the audio portion of today’s interactive broadcast. [Operator Instructions]

It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to John Nypaver, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations for 3D Systems. Please go ahead, John.

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership. Join Now Why FREE membership? It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community

You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!

Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them Already a member? Sign In now