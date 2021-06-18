A.M. Sikander: “We are expanding both organically and inorganically”

AlphaStreet: Supply Chain Network Design forms the core of your business. Please share some details about this segment.

Sikander: Supply Chain Solutions is one part of our business. We evaluate a client’s problem and design a solution that makes the customer’s business more nimble and agile. We eliminate heaviness in operations, and bring about cost reductions and faster time to market (TAT) for the client. We are also automating this process down the line. We will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bring out faster solutions. We have also acquired a technology company – Vonken Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – which will enable us to offer better solutions in Transport Management Systems (TMS) for clients. Companies would definitely benefit by cost savings on their existing operations.

AlphaStreet: How would you describe the company’s revenue model?



Sikander: The company’s revenue model is based on the services we offer to the client in the value chain in which we are present. We are a 3PL company with presence in India and the APAC. One of our major revenue streams is from e-commerce, others include transportation, warehousing, last-mile deliveries and freight forwarding. We offer B2C and B2B services as well.

AlphaStreet: Which companies would you identify as competitors in the industry? How are you placed vis-a-vis these competitors?



Sikander: We have our own USP, and are a digitally-enabled logistics company. We have technology and service fulfilment offerings as a bouquet. This is an advantage for the client, as their two pain points are addressed at a single source. Not only does this help the client save on costs and makes operations efficient, it brings with it a seamless combination of technology and operations. We are present in multiple geographies, which is another advantage, as many clients look for regional, rather than a one-location solution. I would say we are positioned well as compared to other players in this domain.

AlphaStreet: You have mentioned investment in R&D in your business. Please share details of the same.



Sikander: We are investing in R&D in the technology space. We are also looking at the IOT (Internet of things) space. This can combine with our technology platform to offer greater visibility and less human interventions in operations, thus eliminating bottlenecks and improving efficiencies. We are also investing in partners so as to bring other offerings to the market, which can improve logistics delivery models.

AlphaStreet: How has your company fared during the COVID-induced lockdowns since the start of 2020? What strategies have you adopted to cope?

Sikander: We have fared well during this period. We have ensured that operations were not disrupted, and have adhered to all safety protocols for all concerned. We planned well in advance, so sudden disruptions did not affect the supply chain. We put in place contingency plans for mitigating risks that were bound to come up owing to the pandemic.



AlphaStreet: What are the company’s plans going forward?

Sikander: We are expanding both organically and inorganically. In the organic segment, we have been adding new clients and revenue streams. We will be acquiring companies that can add strength and new capabilities as a part of our inorganic growth strategy. We will also be expanding our footprint and entering new geographies, and will be rolling out new B2C and B2B projects in cross-border e-commerce in those regions.