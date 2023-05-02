A snapshot of AmerisourceBergen’s Q2 2023 earnings results

Pharmaceutical solutions provider AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023.
- Second-quarter revenue increased 10% annually to $63.5 billion, reflecting double-digit growth in revenue within U.S. Healthcare Solutions
- Reported earnings per share were $2.13 in the second quarter, down 18% from $2.59 reported in the previous year’s second quarter
- Gross profit moved up 2.7% year-over-year to $2.3 billion in the second quarter, reflecting higher gross profit in both reportable segments
- In Q2, operating expenses were $1.7 billion, which is up 19.2% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year
- Reflecting the increase in operating expenses, second-quarter operating income decreased sharply to $560.5 million
Stocks you may like:
Most Popular
Earnings: Everything you need to know about Leidos’ Q1 2023 report
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) on Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2023, despite an increase in revenues. The company also provided guidance for
Key highlights from Uber’s (UBER) Q1 2023 earnings results
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $8.8 billion. Revenue grew 33% on a constant currency basis. Net loss attributable to
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) reported net sales of $2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 5.9% year-over-year. GAAP net income decreased 52% to $72.5 million, or