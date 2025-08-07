A snapshot of ConocoPhillips (COP) Q2 2025 earnings report

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), a leading oil exploration company, announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings.
- Second-quarter earnings, excluding special items, declined to $1.42 per share from $1.98 per share in the year-ago quarter
- On a reported basis, Q2 earnings decreased to $1.56 per share from $1.98 per share in Q2 2024
- Q2 net income was $2.0 billion, lower than $2.3 billion reported in the prior-year quarter
- During the quarter, the company generated cash provided by operating activities of $3.5 billion and cash from operations of $4.7 billion
- The board declared a dividend of $0.78 per share for Q3, payable September 2, 2025, to stockholders of record as on August 18, 2025
- In Q2, ConocoPhillips delivered total company production of 2,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
- The company signed an agreement to divest its Anadarko Basin assets for $1.3 billion
- It distributed $2.2 billion to shareholders in Q2, including $1.2 billion through share repurchases and $1.0 billion through dividend
