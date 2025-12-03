A snapshot of CrowdStrike’s Q3 2026 earnings report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) has announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.

Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $1.23 billion in the October quarter. Subscription and Professional Services revenues grew 21% and 38% respectively.

Adjusted earnings rose 26% annually to $0.96 per share during the three months. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $34.0 million or $0.14 per share for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $16.8 million or $0.07 per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2026, the management forecasts revenues in the range of $4,796.6 million to $4,806.6 million, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.70 to $3.72. For the fourth quarter of FY26, the company forecasts revenues between $1,290.0 million and $1,300.0 million, and adjusted EPS in the $1.09-1.11 range.

George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s CEO, said, “Q3 was one of our best quarters in company history: we achieved record Q3 net new ARR of $265 million, accelerating to 73% year-over-year growth, and ending ARR of $4.92 billion, which accelerated to 23% growth year-over-year. Our single platform strategy coupled with the Falcon Flex subscription model unlocks consolidation, positioning CrowdStrike as the operating system of cybersecurity.”