A snapshot of Deere & Company’s (DE) Q3 2025 earnings report
The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), a leading manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, reported a decline in revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2025.
Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 9% year-over-year to $12.01 billion in the third quarter. Sales declined across all operating segments.
Net income was $1.29 billion or $4.75 per share in the July quarter, compared to $1.73 billion or $6.29 per share in the corresponding quarter last year. The management expects net income for fiscal 2025 to be in the range of $4.75 billion to $5.25 billion.
“We remain committed to delivering solutions that address our customers’ current needs while also laying the groundwork for future growth. For example, the increasing utilization and proven in-field effectiveness of advanced technologies—such as See & Spray and Harvest Settings Automation—are empowering customers to improve their productivity and better navigate industry challenges,” said John May, CEO of John Deere.
Prior Performance
