Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) reported its second quarter 2020 earnings results, which surpassed the market’s estimates. The company posted non-GAAP earnings of $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion. Analysts had expected Agilent to earn $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. Agilent stock was trading up about 4% immediately after the earnings announcement.

On a GAAP basis, net income dropped to $101 million or $0.32 per share from $182 million or $0.57 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

The Santa Clara, California-based company withdrew its second quarter and fiscal 2020 outlook last month due to the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its financial and operating results.