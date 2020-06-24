A visual dashboard of KB Home (KBH) Q2 2020 earnings results

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported mixed results for the second quarter of 2020. The homebuilder’s earnings stood at $0.55 per share compared to the market’s estimates of $0.49 per share. Revenue of $914 million missed the analysts’ target of $1.07 billion, hurt by COVID-19.

Homes delivered decreased to 2,499 in the recently ended quarter compared to 2,768 in the prior-year quarter. The average selling price was $364,100, compared to $367,700 in the year-ago quarter.

KBH stock, which advanced 71% in the past three months, declined about 5% in the after-market session.