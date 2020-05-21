A visual representation of Best Buy (BBY) Q1 2021 earnings results

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Enterprise revenue totaled $8.5 billion compared to $9.1 billion last year.
GAAP EPS amounted to $0.61 while adjusted EPS totaled $0.67.
The company is not providing guidance due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
Past Performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from L Brands (LB) Q1 2020 earnings
L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) reported its financial results for the quarter ended May 2, 2020, on Wednesday after the market closes. Like other retailers, the company is not providing
After earnings debacle, Kohl’s (KSS) still sees potential in physical stores
Department stores are among the worst-hit by Covid-19, with customers staying indoors and stores remaining closed. While it was expected that widespread store closures would have a negative impact on
Urban Outfitters (URBN): Digital turns out to be a silver lining on the COVID-19 cloud
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) took a hit to both its top and bottom line numbers in the first quarter of 2021 due to the impact from the coronavirus outbreak. After