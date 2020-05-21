A visual representation of Best Buy (BBY) Q1 2021 earnings results

Infographic: Key highlights from L Brands (LB) Q1 2020 earnings L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) reported its financial results for the quarter ended May 2, 2020, on Wednesday after the market closes. Like other retailers, the company is not providing

After earnings debacle, Kohl’s (KSS) still sees potential in physical stores Department stores are among the worst-hit by Covid-19, with customers staying indoors and stores remaining closed. While it was expected that widespread store closures would have a negative impact on