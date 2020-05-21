A visual representation of Best Buy (BBY) Q1 2021 earnings results

Categories Earnings, Retail

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Enterprise revenue totaled $8.5 billion compared to $9.1 billion last year.

GAAP EPS amounted to $0.61 while adjusted EPS totaled $0.67.

The company is not providing guidance due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

