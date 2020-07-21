Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
A visual representation of Philip Morris (PM) Q2 2020 earnings results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenues dropped 13.6% year-over-year to $6.6 billion. Reported EPS fell 16.1% to $1.25 while adjusted EPS fell 11.6% to $1.29.
For the full year of 2020, PMI expects reported EPS in the range of $4.84-4.99 and adjusted EPS in the range of $4.92-5.07.
Past Performance
Check this space for the transcript of Philip Morris Q2 2020 earnings conference call
