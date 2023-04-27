AAL Earnings: All you need to know about American Airlines’ Q1 2023 earnings results

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 37% year-over-year to $12.2 billion.

The company reported GAAP net income of $10 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 billion, or $2.52 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.05.

For the second quarter of 2023, American expects adjusted EPS of $1.20-1.40.

