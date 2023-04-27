Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
AAL Earnings: All you need to know about American Airlines’ Q1 2023 earnings results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues increased 37% year-over-year to $12.2 billion.
The company reported GAAP net income of $10 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 billion, or $2.52 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.05.
For the second quarter of 2023, American expects adjusted EPS of $1.20-1.40.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q1 2023 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported total revenue of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.3% from the same period a year ago. US same-store
Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly & Company’s (LLY) Q1 2023 results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical
Infographic: How Altria Group (MO) performed in Q1 2023
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $5.7 billion. Net earnings declined 8.8% to $1.78 billion while EPS fell