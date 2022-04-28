AAPL Earnings: Apple Q2 revenue up 9%; profit beats Street view

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its second-quarter revenue and earnings increased, mainly reflecting strong sales of iPhone and continued growth of the Services segment. The results also topped the market’s expectations.

Second-quarter revenues of the Cupertino-based gadget giant rose 9% from last year to $97.3 billion, aided by a 5% increase in the sales of iPhone. The top-line beat the consensus estimates.

In the March quarter, net profit moved up to $25.0 billion or $1.52 per share from $23.6 billion or $1.40 per share in the second quarter of 2021. It was above Wall Street’s expectations.

Apple’s stock has lost about 10% since the beginning of the year. It closed Thursday’s session higher and made further gains in the after-hours following the earnings announcement.

