Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

AAPL Earnings: Apple Q2 revenue up 9%; profit beats Street view

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its second-quarter revenue and earnings increased, mainly reflecting strong sales of iPhone and continued growth of the Services segment. The results also topped the market’s expectations.

Apple Q2 2022 earnings infographic

Second-quarter revenues of the Cupertino-based gadget giant rose 9% from last year to $97.3 billion, aided by a 5% increase in the sales of iPhone. The top-line beat the consensus estimates.

Apple iPhone quarterly revenue performance trend

In the March quarter, net profit moved up to $25.0 billion or $1.52 per share from $23.6 billion or $1.40 per share in the second quarter of 2021. It was above Wall Street’s expectations.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Apple’s Q2 2022 results

Apple’s stock has lost about 10% since the beginning of the year. It closed Thursday’s session higher and made further gains in the after-hours following the earnings announcement.

Prior Performance

  • Apple Q1 2022 earnings infographic
  • Apple Q4 2021 earnings infographic
  • Apple Q3 2021 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $5.6 billion. Net income dropped 28% to $1.1 billion, or $1.48 per share.

MA Earnings: Mastercard Q1 2022 profit, revenue beat estimates

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The results also exceeded analysts' estimates. The credit card giant's stock traded higher early Thursday

TWTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Twitter’s Q1 2022 financial results

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $1.20 billion. Net income was $513 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to

Tags

GadgetsSmartphone

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top