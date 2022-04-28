Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AAPL Earnings: Apple Q2 revenue up 9%; profit beats Street view
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its second-quarter revenue and earnings increased, mainly reflecting strong sales of iPhone and continued growth of the Services segment. The results also topped the market’s expectations.
Second-quarter revenues of the Cupertino-based gadget giant rose 9% from last year to $97.3 billion, aided by a 5% increase in the sales of iPhone. The top-line beat the consensus estimates.
In the March quarter, net profit moved up to $25.0 billion or $1.52 per share from $23.6 billion or $1.40 per share in the second quarter of 2021. It was above Wall Street’s expectations.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Apple’s Q2 2022 results
Apple’s stock has lost about 10% since the beginning of the year. It closed Thursday’s session higher and made further gains in the after-hours following the earnings announcement.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $5.6 billion. Net income dropped 28% to $1.1 billion, or $1.48 per share.
MA Earnings: Mastercard Q1 2022 profit, revenue beat estimates
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The results also exceeded analysts' estimates. The credit card giant's stock traded higher early Thursday
TWTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Twitter’s Q1 2022 financial results
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $1.20 billion. Net income was $513 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to