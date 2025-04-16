Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total sales increased 4% year-over-year to $10.35 billion. Organic sales growth was 6.9%.
Net earnings grew 8.2% to $1.32 billion compared to last year. GAAP earnings per share increased 8.6% to $0.76 while adjusted EPS rose 11.2% to $1.09.
Abbott expects full-year 2025 organic sales growth to be 7.5-8.5% and adjusted EPS to be $5.05-5.25. For the second quarter of 2025, adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.23-1.27.
Prior performance
