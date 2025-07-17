Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2025 sales and earnings beat estimates

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in sales and adjusted profit. The results also exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.

Total reported sales increased 7.4% year-over-year to $11.14 billion in the second quarter. Organic sales grew 6.9%, or 7.5% excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales.

Adjusted earnings rose to $1.26 per share in Q2 from $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter and came in slightly above analysts’ expectations. Unadjusted profit rose sharply to $1.78 billion or $1.01 per share in the second quarter from $1.30 billion or $0.74 per share in Q2 2024.

“Halfway through the year, we delivered high single-digit organic sales growth, double-digit EPS growth, significantly expanded our margin profiles, and continued to advance key programs through our new product pipeline,” said Robert Ford, chief executive officer of Abbott.

Prior Performance