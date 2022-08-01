Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
ABBV Earnings: Highlights of AbbVie’s Q2 2022 financial results
Pharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has reported double-digit growth in second-quarter adjusted earnings, reflecting an increase in revenues. The company also provided earnings guidance for fiscal 2022.
Total revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $14.6 billion, aided by a strong performance by the immunology and neuroscience segments.
At $3.37 per share, adjusted net income was up 11% year-over-year. Unadjusted profit increased sharply to $924 million or $0.51 per share from $766 million or $0.42 per share in the second quarter of 2021.
“We delivered another strong quarter with substantial progress for our new products and indications. Importantly, Skyrizi and Rinvoq continued their impressive ramps and are on pace to deliver approximately $7.5 billion in combined annual sales, underscoring their significant potential,” said Richard A. Gonzalez, CEO of AbbVie.
