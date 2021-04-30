Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
AbbVie (ABBV) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Raises GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS guidance for 2021
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.
Net income for the first quarter was $3.55 billion, or $1.99 per share, compared to net income of $3.01 billion, or $2.02 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Net revenues increased 51% to $13.01 billion.
