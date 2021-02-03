AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AbbVie Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to introduce Ms. Liz Shea, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Elizabeth Shea — Vice President of Investor Relations

Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Also on the call with me today are Rick Gonzalez, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Severino, Vice Chairman and President; and Rob Michael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Joining us for the Q&A portion of the call is Jeff Stewart, Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. Before we get started, I’ll remind you that some statements we make today may be considered forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AbbVie’s operations and financial results that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties is included in our 2019 annual report, on Form 10-K and in our other SEC filings. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. On today’s conference call, as in the past, non-GAAP financial measures will be used to help investors understand AbbVie’s ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled with comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release and regulatory filings from today, which can be found on our website.

Unless otherwise noted our commentary on sales growth is on a comparable operational basis, which includes full year — full-current year and historical results for Allergan. For this comparison of underlying performance, all historically reported Allergan revenues have been recast to conform to AbbVie’s revenue recognition accounting policies and exclude the divestitures of Zenpep and Viokace.

References to operational growth further excludes the impact of exchange. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll take your questions. So with that I will now turn the call over to Rick.

Richard A. Gonzalez — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Liz. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. I’ll discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2020 performance as well as our expectations for 2021. Mike will then provide an update on recent advancements across our pipeline and Rob will discuss the quarter and our 2021 guidance in more detail. Following our remarks, we’ll take your questions.

We delivered another strong quarter with adjusted earnings per share of $2.92, exceeding the midpoint of our guidance by $0.08. Fourth quarter total net revenues were up nearly 7% on a comparable operational basis. This performance was driven by robust double-digit sales growth from our immunology, [Indecipherable] and neuroscience franchises, as well as 9% comparable operational sales growth of Botox Cosmetic which is demonstrating a rapid recovery.

Our fourth quarter performance topped off another excellent and truly transformational year for AbbVie, which included the successful acquisition and integration of Allergan, creating stronger and much more diverse AbbVie with leadership across numerous attractive, high growth markets.

Significant contributions from our two new best in category immunology medicines, Rinvoq and Skyrizi, which combined for more than $2.3 billion in 2020 sales their first full year on the market. We expect to combine contribution from Rinvoq and Skyrizi to nearly double in 2021 to approximately $4.6 billion based on their continued strong uptake in RA and psoriasis as well as Rinvoq’s anticipated approvals in PSA, ankylosing spondylitis and atopic dermatitis later this year.

We delivered continued robust growth from our leading hem/onc portfolio with Imbruvica and Venclexta contributing more than $6.6 billion in combined 2020 sales. We expect our hem/onc franchise to grow double-digits again in 2021. We also added two compelling oncology pipeline assets, epcoritamab, potential best-in-class CD3xCD20 bispecific antibody in development for B-cell malignancies and lemzoparlimab, an anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody being studied in multiple cancers. These two assets will further support the growth of our hem/onc franchise across our long-range plan.

The acquisition of Allergan brought us a substantial neuroscience portfolio with compelling therapies for migraine and psychiatric conditions augmenting our already existing neuro franchise. The newly combined neuroscience franchise delivered nearly $4.9 billion in comparable 2020 revenue and is expected to grow double-digits in 2021. We also added the leading global Aesthetics franchise, a largely cash pay portfolio with roughly $3.5 billion in comparable 2020 revenues. As I previously noted, this portfolio has demonstrated a rapid V-shape recovery and we view Aesthetics as an extremely attractive long-term growth opportunity.

And importantly, we made excellent progress in 2020 with our pipeline. We expect our R&D pipeline advancements to lead the FDA [Phonetic] approval of more than a dozen new products or indications over the next two years, including a total of six additional indications for Rinvoq and Skyrizi which will cover all of Humira’s major indications plus new significant disease areas including atopic dermatitis. Expanded indications for Venclexta and VIALE-A and several new product approvals including Atogepant for episodic migraine, Navitoclax for Myelofibrosis and ABBV-951, a potentially transformative next generation therapy for advanced Parkinson’s disease.

These new opportunities will collectively add meaningful revenue growth in advance of the U.S. Humira LOE. We’ve entered 2021 in a strong position, which is reflected in our revenue and earnings per share guidance. Based on the recent outperformance of our business, we expect full year 2021 comparable operational sales growth of approximately 9.4%, with total AbbVie sales expected to be approximately $1.7 billion above current consensus, and we anticipate 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $12.32 to $12.52, representing growth of 17.6% at the midpoint. This level of guidance represents impressive performance with nearly all aspects of our business expected to perform at or above current consensus for 2021.

The Allergan integration continues to go very well. The transition has been seamless despite the size of the transaction and the timing of the COVID pandemic. While we’re making excellent progress against our expense synergies which Rob will cover in more detail here momentarily, it remains increasingly clear to us that there are significant opportunities for long-term revenue contributions across numerous Allergan growth platforms. As we recently disclosed, we believe you Ubrelvy, the first to market and leading oral CGRP for acute migraine represents a $1 billion plus peak sales opportunity. Atogepant, a potential once-daily oral treatment for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine also represents a $1 billion plus peak sales opportunity.

We expect Vraylar’s peak sales to approach $4 billion within its currently approved indications of schizophrenia, Bipolar I disorder and bipolar depression, with Major Depressive Disorder or MDD representing a potentially significant incremental growth opportunity.

In Aesthetics, which is poised to regain its growth trajectory this year is expected to generate high single-digit revenue growth over the next decade. We continue to closely monitor the COVID dynamics, which will have an impact on our business again in 2021, predominantly in the first half of the year, but significantly moderated from the 2020 impact. And despite the recent COVID resurgence within select geographies, we feel the global health care system is much better equipped with COVID treatment protocols and PPE to — and treat patients throughout the current year. That said, some therapeutic areas continue to be more impacted than others like CLL, HCV, certain hospital based procedures among others which we have contemplated in our 2021 guidance.

Overall, we’ve been pleased with the rate of recovery across our business, a testament to our differentiated product profiles and our commercial execution. So in summary, we’ve assembled an impressive set of growth assets and the outlook for AbbVie’s business remained strong with Rinvoq and Skyrizi expected to contribute more than $15 billion in risk-adjusted sales by 2025 and our expectations for continued robust growth across — neuroscience and aesthetics, we have a high degree of confidence that we will be able to successfully absorb the Humira LOE impact in 2023, support an immediate return to total sales growth in 2024 and produce compelling high single-digit compounded annual total sales growth in 2025 through the remainder of the decade with the diversified portfolio and pipeline that we have today.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Mike for additional comments on our R&D programs. Mike?

Michael E. Severino — Vice Chairman and President

Thank you, Rick. We’ve clearly made significant progress with our pipeline over the past few years, particularly our late-stage programs in hematologic oncology with Imbruvica and Venclexta and in immunology with Rinvoq and Skyrizi. Since inception, our R&D organization has delivered an impressive set of new products, which collectively contributed approximately $11 billion in revenue in 2020.

We also continue to see significant evolution of our early and mid-stage clinical programs with many assets expected to transition to late stage registrational studies over the next several years. We will continue to replenish our late-stage pipeline with innovative assets that have the potential to drive additional growth for AbbVie in the second half of the decade. At our recent immunology investor event in December, we provided a detailed overview of our immunology programs highlighting the robust data generated to-date for Rinvoq and Skyrizi across approved and pipeline indications.

Included in this event we presented positive top line data from two new Phase 3 studies for Rinvoq. Results from the first induction study in ulcerative colitis and results from the head to head study versus dupilumab in atopic dermatitis. We expect to see results from the second Phase 3 UC induction study later this quarter and from the UC maintenance study in the middle of this year.

With regulatory submissions anticipated in the second half of 2021. Our regulatory applications for Rinvoq in atopic dermatitis are currently under review and we expect an approval decision in the U.S. in the second quarter based on priority review and in Europe in the second half of the year.

We recently received European Commission approval for Rinvoq in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis and expect approval decisions for those indications in the U.S. in the first half of this year. I want to take a moment to address the topic of safety. Specifically MACE and malignancies following the results from upadacitinib [Phonetic] post marketing safety study.

At present, there are no data to suggest the safety outcomes from their study apply to a specific JAK1 inhibitor such as Rinvoq. We are not aware of any signal for an elevated risk of MACE or malignancies with the Rinvoq JAK inhibitor other than [Indecipherable].

We conducted a pool database analysis across our clinical trials for DVT MACE and malignancies at the time of Rinvoq regulatory submission and have updated it periodically including up to the present. Rates with Rinvoq have not been elevated relative to competitors or to expected baseline rates.

Importantly, there has been no increase or meaningful change in those rates over time. Additionally, we adjudicate events for MACE and DVT, which is considered the highest standard of evidence. If we look across our long-term database in RA, a population that is at increased risk for MACE events, our rates remain low. At the approved dose in RA, we have followed more than 3,700 treated patients, totaling more than 9,000 patient years experience.

Our rate of MACE events is 0.4 per 100 patient years which compares favorably to the expected rate of 1.0 to 1.7 events for 100 patient years. In addition, there is no evidence of a dose response between the 15 milligram and 30 milligram doses Similarly, the rate of malignancy, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer with similar follow-up is 0.8 events per 100 patient years. This rate is also consistent with the expected range of rates of 0.86 to 0.94 per 100 patient years.

And again, we see no evidence of a dose response between 15 milligrams and 30 milligrams. Moving now to Skyrizi, we also recently reported top-line results from the Phase 3 programs for Skyrizi in Crohn’s disease and psoriatic arthritis. In the two Crohn’s induction studies, Skyrizi demonstrated significant improvements in clinical remission and endoscopic endpoints compared to placebo, with symptom improvement seen as early as week four.

Based on the data generated to date, we believe Skyrizi has the potential to become an important new treatment option for patients with moderate to severe Crohn’s disease. We expect to see results from the maintenance study in Crohn’s disease later this year with regulatory submissions anticipated in the second half of 2021. We’re also very pleased with Skyrizi’s results in the Phase 3 studies in psoriatic arthritis, where we saw significant improvements in disease activity across both skin and joint endpoints compared to placebo.

We believe that the activity we have seen on joint disease and the impressive skin clearance that is a hallmark of the Skyrizi program make it a compelling offering for patients with mixed joint and skin involvement. We plan to submit our regulatory applications for Skyrizi in psoriatic arthritis in the first half of this year. We’re making good progress with our early and mid-stage immunology programs as well where we expect several data readouts and phase transitions in 2021.

We expect to begin three new studies for ABBV-154 our TNF-Steroid conjugate including a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in RA as well as Phase 2 studies in Crohn’s disease and polymyalgia rheumatica. And we’ll see proof of concept data in the second quarter for Ravagalimab, our CD40 antagonist in Phase 2 for all ulcerative colitis and for ABBV-157, our Oral ROR gamma t Inhibitors in Phase 1 for psoriasis. Both of these programs experienced slight COVID related delays with results now expected for both in the second quarter of this year. In oncology, we continue to make significant progress advancing our pipeline with numerous data readouts and regulatory milestones last year as well as the addition of several new assets brought in through our in-licensing efforts including Genmab’s CD3xCD20 epcoritamab and IMAB’s anti-CD47 lemzoparlimab.

We showcased new data from several programs at the recent ASH meeting where we presented nearly 40 abstracts from eight different assets. Notable presentations included data from the Phase 2 CAPTIVATE trial, evaluating Imbruvica plus Venclexta in frontline CLL, which showed patients who achieved undetectable MRD following this combination maintain their deep remission at the one-year mark after stopping therapy with a 95% rates of disease free survival.

We also presented new five year data from Venclexta is Murano trial demonstrating the benefits of fixed duration Venclexta combinations in helping patients achieve sustained progression-free survival. The latest results from Murano in the relapsed refractory CLL setting showed a median progression-free survival of 54 months in the Venclexta and rituximab group, compared to 17 months in the bendamustine rituximab group three or more years after stopping treatment.

Updated dose escalation data from a Phase 1 study evaluating epcoritamab in B-cell malignancies were also presented at ASH. Epcoritamab is a subcutaneously delivered bispecific CD3xCD20 antibody being developed in collaboration with Genmab. In the Phase 1 study, epcoritamab demonstrated encouraging single agent anti-tumor activity in heavily pretreated patients with a consistent and favorable safety profile showing no Grade 3 or higher CRS events as well as limited neurotoxicity.

We believe epcoritamab has the potential to become a best-in-class therapy across a number of B Cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. The Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory DLBCL recently began and we will provide updates on epcoritamab as its development program progresses. Initial results were also presented from a Phase 1 study evaluating TNB-383B in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

TNB-383B is a novel bi-specific T-cell engaging immunotherapy targeting BCMA and CD3 being developed in collaboration with [Indecipherable]. These Phase 1 results demonstrated that the BCMA CD3 bispecific provided overall response rates of 80% with a large number of patients achieving a very good partial response or better despite having received multiple prior lines of therapy. TNB-383B was well tolerated at all doses tested with a few off-target toxicities and no grade 3 or higher CRS observed. With its safety profile efficacy, and the convenience of once every three-week dosing, this agent has the potential to become a promising treatment option for myeloma patients.

And our partner IMAB published an abstract with initial results from a Phase 1 study evaluating lemzoparlimab in AML and MDS. These results demonstrated encouraging activity in relapsed/refractory AML patients. And lemzoparlimab was well tolerated with no serious hematological adverse events reported today. Based on these promising initial results, we plan to begin new studies this year for lemzoparlimab in AML MDS and in multiple myeloma.

We also recently saw data from an interim analysis of a Phase 2 study evaluating [Indecipherable] in heavily pre-treated non-squamous, non-small cell lung cancer patients. The encouraging results from Stage 1 of this study met the criteria for advancing the program with — demonstrating a 54% objective response rate in patients with wild-type EGFR with highly expressed c-Met. In EGFR wild-type patients with over-expressed C-Met which includes both high and intermediate expression, the objective response rate was 35%. Based on these results, we believe that there is an important role for Teliso-V in this target population which represents roughly 25% of the non-squamous, non-small cell lung cancer population.

We will be opening the second stage of the study and are planning discussions with regulators regarding the potential of this study to support an accelerated filing. We expect 2021 to be another important year for our oncology pipeline with several regulatory submissions, as well as data readouts across all stages of development.

This year, we expect to see data for Imbruvica in the Phase 3 SHINE study in frontline MCL with regulatory submissions expected in the second half of the year. Data for Imbruvica in combination with Venclexta and second line or greater MCL and frontline CLL with regulatory submission for front-line CLL expected in the second half of the year. We also expect to see data from registration enabling studies for Venclexta in high risk MDS and Navitoclax in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis, and we expect to see data from numerous programs in our early stage oncology pipeline. In addition, the programs under collaboration with Calico are also progressing well.

Our partnered effort is comprised of a strong pipeline of novel targets, which includes more than 20 active programs in discovery or preclinical development. Importantly, we currently have programs which have advanced into clinical development in two areas; immuno-oncology and neurodegeneration. The lead Calico program in oncology is focused on PTPN2 inhibitors which act at multiple steps in the cancer immunity cycle and have potential applicability in a broad variety of tumor types.

The discovery of novel, orally bio-available PTPN2 inhibitors represents a significant breakthrough and a target class that has historically been considered undruggable. We currently have two assets in Phase 1 development. ABBV-CLS-579 and 484. We’ve seen evidence of immune activation in the clinic with this pathway and we expect to see proof of concept data from this program in 2022. The lead Calico program in neuroscience is an elF2B activator which targets a key regulator of the highly conserved integrated stress response pathway.

Inhibition of this pathway has the potential to prevent pathology and restore function in a number of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Parkinson’s disease, as well as in traumatic brain injury. Our lead elF2B activator, ABBV-CLS-7262 is currently progressing through Phase 1 and we plan to begin a study later this year in patients with ALS.

In other neuroscience updates, last year we completed our registrational program for Atogepant in episodic migraine prevention and we recently submitted our regulatory application to the FDA. We expect an approval decision by the end of the third quarter. The data generated in our Phase 3 program support a strong benefit risk profile and we believe that atogepant has the potential to offer meaningful benefits to patients as a safe, effective oral treatment option for the prevention of episodic migraine.

In 2021, we expect to see data from several late stage neuroscience assets including results from two Phase 3 studies for Vraylar in major depressive disorder and results from the pivotal program for ABBV-951 in advanced Parkinson’s disease, with regulatory submissions for 951 expected in the second half of the year.

We also expect to see proof of concept data for Elezanumab in a Phase 2 study in multiple sclerosis and ABBV-8E12, our lead anti-tau antibody in a Phase 2 study in Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to 8E12, we have a number of promising approaches in Alzheimer’s, including our neuro inflammation programs aimed at TREM2 and CD33, currently in clinical development, as well as other tau approaches in preclinical development.

These include tau antibodies with different epitope specificity as well as approaches to clear intracellular tau. In Aesthetics, we continue to make excellent progress with our portfolio of facial toxins and dermal fillers. With several regulatory submissions, data readouts and pivotal study starts expected this year.

Our programs include new indications for Botox as well as innovative toxins such as new liquid formulations and both the long and short — toxins. We also have programs to develop new indications for the Juvederm Collection as well as novel dermal fillers such as HArmonyCa which will be entering registration enabling studies in the U.S. And in eye care, based on the positive results from the Phase 3 studies evaluating our topical eye drop, AGN-190584 for the treatment of symptoms associated with presbyopia.

We plan to submit our regulatory application later this month, and expect an approval decision in the fourth quarter of this year. So in summary, our R&D productivity remained high last year despite multiple COVID related challenges, and we were able to maintain steady continuity and minimize delays. We’re entering 2021, well positioned for continued success and we expect significant program advancement across all stages of our pipeline, again this year.

This includes five new asset or major indication approvals, half a dozen regulatory submissions, more than ten pivotal study readouts and more than 15 data readouts from early and mid-stage programs. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Rob for additional comments on our fourth quarter performance and our 2021 guidance. Rob?

Robert A. Michael — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mike. Starting with fourth quarter results, we once again delivered strong top and bottom line performance. We reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.92, above our guidance midpoint by $0.08. Total net revenues were approximately $13.9 billion, up 6.8% on a comparable operational basis and ahead of our expectations.

Immunology global sales were approximately $6 billion, up 14.8% on an operational basis. Within immunology, Humira sales were approximately $5.2 billion, up 4.4% on an operational basis with continued high single-digit growth in the U.S. offset by Biosimilar Competition across international markets.

Skyrizi sales were $525 million and Rinvoq sales were $281 million with both products demonstrating strong sequential growth, above expectations. Hematologic Oncology delivered another strong quarter with revenue of approximately $1.8 billion, up 15.5% on an operational basis with solid growth from Imbruvica and Venclexta. Aesthetic sales were more than $1.1 billion with Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm both experiencing a rapid recovery from the COVID pandemic. Neuroscience revenues were nearly $1.4 billion, up 14.9% on a comparable operational basis, led by Vraylar and our migraine portfolio.

We also saw a significant contribution from eye care, which had sales of more than $900 million. Turning now to the P&L profile for the fourth quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 81.8% of sales, adjusted R&D investment was 12.6% of sales and adjusted SG&A expense was 22.3% of sales.

The adjusted operating margin ratio was 46.9% of sales, an improvement of 230 basis points versus the prior year. Net interest expense was $618 million and the adjusted tax rate was 11.6%. As we look ahead to 2021, our full year adjusted earnings per share guidance is between $12.32 and $12.52, reflecting growth of 17.6% at the midpoint. Excluded from this guidance is $5.63 of known intangible amortization and specified items.

We expect adjusted net revenue of approximately $55.7 billion. At current rates, we expect foreign exchange to have a 1% favorable impact on full year comparable sales growth. This forecast comprehends the following assumptions for our key products and therapeutic areas. We expect immunology global sales of approximately $25 billion, including U.S. Humira growth of approximately 8%, International Humira revenue of approximately $3 billion at current exchange rates, Skyrizi global sales of approximately $2.9 billion and Rinvoq global sales of approximately $1.7 billion.

We expect hematologic oncology to grow double-digits with Imbruvica global revenue of approximately $5.7 billion and Venclexta global sales of approximately $1.8 billion. For Aesthetics, we expect global sales of approximately $4.5 billion, including approximately $1.8 billion from Botox Cosmetic and approximately $1.3 billion from Juvederm. For neuroscience, we expect global revenue of approximately $5.7 billion, including Botox Therapeutic sales of approximately $2.3 billion, Vraylar sales of approximately $1.8 billion and Ubrelvy sales of approximately $400 million.

For eye care, we expect global sales of approximately $2.9 billion including approximately $550 million from Restasis which assumes no generic competition in the first half of 2021. For women’s health, we expect global revenue of approximately $1.1 billion. For our remaining larger products, we expect global sales of approximately $2 billion for Mavyret, $1.2 billion from Creon, $1 billion from Linzess, $800 million from Synthroid, and $750 million from Lupron. Looking at the P&L for 2021, we are forecasting full year adjusted gross margin of approximately 83% of sales, adjusted R&D investment of approximately $6.6 billion and adjusted SG&A expense of approximately $11.8 billion.

This guidance includes approximately $1.7 billion in expense synergies from the Allergan acquisition. We are forecasting an adjusted operating margin ratio of approximately 50% of sales, which represents an improvement of roughly 200 basis points versus 2020. We expect adjusted net interest expense of approximately $2.4 billion, our non-GAAP tax rate to be approximately 12.5% and our share count to be roughly flat to Q4 2020.

As we look ahead to the first quarter, we anticipate net revenue approaching $12.7 billion. At current rates, we expect foreign exchange to have a 1% favorable impact on comparable sales growth. We are forecasting an adjusted operating margin ratio of approximately 50% of sales, and we model a non-GAAP tax rate of 12.3%.

We expect adjusted earnings per share between $2.79 and $2.83, excluding approximately $1.32 of known intangible amortization and specified items. Finally, AbbVie’s strong business performance and outlook continues to support our capital allocation priorities. Our cash balance at the end of December was $8.4 billion and we expect to generate free cash flow of approximately $21 billion in 2021.

This fully supports a strong and growing dividend, which we have more than tripled since inception, as well as rapid debt repayment where we expect to pay down $17 billion of combined Company debt by the end of 2021, including the $8.6 billion that was repaid in 2020. We expect to achieve a net debt to EBITDA ratio, just below 2.5 times by the end of 2021 with further deleveraging through 2023.

We anticipate that our net leverage ratio will be approximately two times by the end of 2022. Our strong cash flow also allows for continued business development with approximately $2 billion allocated annually to augment our pipeline with the most promising external technologies and innovative mid to late stage assets.

In closing, we are very pleased with AbbVie’s strong performance in 2020. We’ve driven top tier growth while also advancing our strategic priorities, and we expect to deliver robust performance in 2021 and over the long term.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Liz.

Elizabeth Shea — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thanks, Rob. We will now open the call for questions. In the interest of hearing from as many analysts as possible over the remainder of the call, we ask that you please limit your questions to one or two. Operator, first question please.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.