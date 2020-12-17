Accenture PLC (ACN) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Accenture’s First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations, Ms. Angie Park. Please go ahead.

Angie Park — Managing Director & Head Investor Relations

Thank you, operator, and thanks everyone for joining us today on our first quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings announcement. As the operator just mentioned, I’m Angie Park, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations. On today’s call, you will hear from Julie Sweet, our Chief Executive Officer; and KC McClure, our Chief Financial Officer. We hope you’ve had an opportunity to review the news release we issued a short time ago.

Let me quickly outline the agenda for today’s call. Julie will begin with an overview of our results. KC will take you through the financial details, including the income statement and balance sheet along with some key operational metrics for the first quarter. Julie will then provide a brief update on our market positioning before KC provides our business outlook for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2021. We will then take your questions before Julie provides a wrap up at the end of the call.

Some of the matters we’ll discuss on this call, including our business outlook are forward-looking, and as such, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in today’s news release and discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed on this call.

During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. We include reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures where appropriate to GAAP in our news release or in the Investor Relations section of our website at accenture.com. As always, Accenture assumes no obligation to update the information presented on this conference call.

Now let me turn the call over to Julie.

Julie Sweet — Chief Executive Officer

Today we are very pleased to announce strong financial results for our first quarter. I will begin by thanking our 514,000 people for their hard work and dedication to delivering value for our clients, which is what these results represent. Last quarter, I shared that as we begin our fiscal year ’21, we were turning a page, no longer navigating a crisis, but facing a new reality with the laser focused on delivering value to our clients at this time of great need and on returning to pre-COVID growth rates by the second half of our fiscal year.

I also shared how we began fiscal year ’21 stronger than pre-crisis. Our results in Q1 make clear how we have strengthened our market position as well as our ability to pivot our business with agility. Not only have we delivered a strong quarter, but we took exciting new actions to continue to strengthen our market position for FY ’21 and the future.

Let’s start with our financial results. We delivered revenue growth of 2% in local currency, well ahead of our guidance with broad-based improvement across the globe. We continue to extend our leadership position with our growth estimated over the trailing four quarters to be more than four times the market, which refers to our basket of publicly-traded companies. We delivered exceptionally strong new bookings of $12.9 billion, a 25% increase over Q1 last year, including 16 clients with over $100 million in bookings. We continue to invest substantially in our business, including closing 10 acquisitions this quarter in strategic areas such as Cloud, Intelligent Operations and Industry X. And as KC will walk through, we delivered strong profitability and returned substantial cash to shareholders.

Now let me highlight the actions we have taken in Q1 to better serve our clients, attract the best talent and extend our leadership as a responsible business and trusted partner. We created Accenture Cloud First with the planned $3 billion three year investment to help clients in what has become a once in a digital era replatforming of global business in the cloud. We launched our new purpose. Our growth strategy to deliver 360 degree value to our clients and our largest and most significant new brand campaign in a decade.

In our annual cycle in December, we promoted 605 managing directors with a record 39% women. And I appointed 63 senior managing directors, including a record 29% women. I’m excited to announce today that we met our previous goal of 25% women managing directors globally by the end of 2020, and have raised the bar again, setting a new goal of 30% by the end of 2025. With 45% women overall, we are on track to meet our goal of 50-50 gender equality by 2025.

We set external goals in the U.S., U.K. and South Africa to achieve greater race and ethnicity representation overall and among managing directors in these countries by 2025. We remain the only major professional services company in our industry around the world, public or private, to set these types of external goals and to have our level of transparency. We believe our diversity and commitment to inclusion and equality have been and will continue to be critical to our success and a differentiator into attracting the best talent. And building on our longstanding and well recognized commitment to the environment, we announced industry-leading goals for 2025 to achieve net zero emissions, move to zero waste and plan for water risk. As you can see, we have been busy moving forward in our new reality.

KC, over to you.

KC McClure — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Julie. Happy holidays to all of you, and thanks for taking the time to join us on today’s call. We were very pleased with our overall results in this first quarter, which exceeded our expectations and represent a positive first step to achieving our full year objectives. The focused execution of our strategy continues to extend our leadership position in the marketplace as we deliver significant value to our clients and our shareholders in an uncertain and volatile environment.

So let me begin by summarizing a few of the highlights of the quarter. Revenues grew 2% in local currency and continue to include a reduction of approximately two percentage points from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs. Q1 revenues were more than $200 million above our guided range, driven by broad-based over-delivery across markets, services and industries. We also continue to extend our leadership position with growth significantly above the market.

The diversity of our business continues to serve us well, and the industry trends remain consistent with the last few quarters. Approximately 50% of our revenues came from seven industries that were less impacted by the pandemic, and in aggregate, continue to grow high-single-digits with continued double-digit growth in public service, software platforms and life sciences. At the same time, we saw continued pressure, but at a more moderate level from clients in highly impacted industries, which include travel, energy, high tech, including aerospace and defense, retail and industrial. While performance varied, this group represents over 20% of our revenues and declined low-double-digits.

Operating margin was 16.1% for the quarter, an increase of 50 basis points. We delivered expansion while making significant investments in our business and our people to extend our market leadership. We continue to benefit from lower spend on travel and events. And we delivered very strong EPS of $2.17, up 8% over fiscal ’20 after adjusting both years for gains on an investment.

And finally, we delivered significant free cash flow of $1.5 billion and returned $1.3 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends. We also invested approximately $500 million in acquisitions. And we expect to invest at least $1.7 billion in acquisitions this fiscal year.

With those high level comments, let me turn to some of the details, starting with new bookings. New bookings were $12.9 billion for the quarter, reflecting an overall book-to-bill of 1.1. Consulting bookings were $6.6 billion with a book-to-bill of 1.0. Outsourcing bookings were $6.3 billion with a book-to-bill of 1.2. We were very pleased with our bookings this quarter, which grew 25%, driven by both technology services and operations. We were also pleased with the strength of our bookings in strategy and consulting with a book-to-bill of 1.1. Looking forward, we continue to feel very good about our pipeline.

Turning now to revenues. Revenues for the quarter were $11.8 billion, a 4% increase in U.S. dollars and 2% in local currency, including reduction of approximately 2% from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs. Consulting revenues for the quarter were $6.3 billion, a decline of 1% in U.S. dollars and a decline of 2% in local currency, including a reduction of approximately 3% from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs. Outsourcing revenues were $5.4 billion, up 9% in U.S. dollars and 8% in local currency. Taking a closer look at our service dimensions; operations grew double-digits, Technology Services grew mid-single-digits and Strategy and Consulting Services declined low-double-digits.

Turning to our geographic markets. The industry dynamics that I mentioned earlier, continue to play out in a similar manner across all three markets. In North America, revenue growth was 4% in local currency. In Europe, revenue declined 1% in local currency. We saw mid-single-digit growth in Italy with U.K. improving to flat. In growth markets, we delivered 3% revenue growth in local currency, led by high-single-digit growth in both Japan and Australia.

Moving down the income statement. Gross margin for the quarter was 33.1% compared with 32.1% for the same period last year. Sales and marketing expense for the quarter was 10.4% compared with 10.5% for the first quarter last year. General and administrative expense was 6.6% compared to 6.1% for the same quarter last year. Operating income was $1.9 billion for the first quarter, reflecting a 16.1% operating margin, up 50 basis points compared with Q1 last year.

As a reminder, last year in fiscal ’20, we recognized an investment gain, which impacted our tax rate and increased EPS by $0.08 in the quarter. This year, in Q1, we again recognized investment gain, which impacted our tax rate and increased EPS by $0.15. The following comparisons exclude these impacts and reflect adjusted results.

Our adjusted effective tax rate for the quarter was 23.7% compared with an adjusted effective tax rate of 23.9% for the first quarter last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.17 compared with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.01 for the first quarter of last year. Days service outstanding were 38 days compared to 35 days last quarter and 43 days in Q1 of last year. Free cash flow for the quarter was $1.5 billion, resulting from cash generated by operating activities of $1.6 billion net of property and equipment additions of $93 million. Our cash balance at November 30 was $8.6 billion compared with $8.4 billion at August 31.

With regards to our ongoing objective to return cash to shareholders, in the first quarter, we repurchased or redeemed 3.3 million shares for $769 million at an average price of $229.98 per share. At November 30, we had approximately $5.8 billion of share repurchase authority remaining. Also in November, we paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share for a total of $558 million. This represents a 10% increase over last year. And our board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share to be paid on February 12, a 10% increase over last year.

So in summary, we were very pleased with our Q1 results and we’re off to a good start in fiscal ’21.

Now let me turn it back to Julie.

Julie Sweet — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, KC. Let me start with the environment. We saw in Q1 a broad-based increase in demand that is faster than we anticipated 90 days ago. This means that as our clients have the confidence and ability to spend, they are turning to Accenture. But the uncertainty and volatility of the biggest health, economic and social crisis in our lifetimes remains, particularly as the world continues to face a deepening health impact pre-widespread vaccination.

From an overall demand perspective, the trends that we discussed last quarter are continuing. Companies need to accelerate their digital transformation across their enterprises and move to the cloud, address cost pressures, build resilience and security, adjust their operations and customer engagement to a remote everything environment and changing expectations and find new sources of growth.

What is becoming even more clear however is that we are in an era of compressed transformation in which the winners by industry will be those who are earliest to replatform their businesses in the cloud and have the digital core and new ways of working that allows them to continuously improve their operations and find new sources of growth, which for most leading companies is requiring them to simultaneously transform multiple parts of their enterprises and their talent.

For the pre-COVID digital leaders, they are racing to widen the gap. And for the digital laggards, they are racing to leapfrog. We are uniquely positioned to help the leaders and the laggards because of the depth and breadth of our capabilities. We bring the trust, experience, speed and scale that are essential to achieve compressed transformation.

Now let’s bring some of these demand trends to life to the lens of our Q1 and look at our own broad-based improvement. First, replatforming to the cloud. In fiscal year ’20, our cloud revenue was approximately $12 billion with low-double-digit growth, which accelerated in Q1 with significantly higher double-digit growth, driven by Accenture Cloud First. In fact, across low to highly impacted industries and all geographic markets, we saw strong double-digit growth. The race to replatform to the cloud and create new business value is clear across all our services.

Our clients need our deep technical and engineering skills and our unmatched set of relationships with the world-leading technology ecosystem companies, which are critical partners to us and to our clients. We were pleased that in Q1 industry analyst recognized us as the leading systems integrator for each of AWS, Azure and Google Cloud platform as well as the leading multi-cloud managed services provider.

Fundamental to accelerating our clients’ replatforming in the cloud however are our leading strategy and consulting capabilities, which give us the industry and functional insights to move rapidly and achieve early business value. For example, we are working with Takeda, a global values-based R&D driven biopharmaceutical leader to modernize their technology platforms, including moving 80% of applications to the cloud, accelerate data services and establish an internal engine for innovation while equipping employees with new skills and ways of working and reducing their carbon footprint.

The business impact is illustrated by the plans for Takeda’s plasma-derived therapies business unit, which is harnessing the power of the cloud and these data services to create state of the art digitally connected donation centers and modernize the donor experience, optimizing the plasma collection process and contributing to the goal of increasing plasma collection and manufacturing by at least 65% by 2024.

We are working with the Norwegian Health Net to create a health analytics platform which is using the power of the cloud to analyze and interpret data and ultimately improve patient outcomes by reducing research turnaround times and access to data from months to a matter of minutes or days. And we are working with Generali, a major player in the global insurance industry to help replatform approximately 70% of its IT footprint to the cloud to improve service quality, innovate and build a set of new cloud-ready core insurance applications for emerging markets while achieving a sustainable reduction in its total cost of ownership and helping to upskill its workforce.

In Intelligent Platform Services, which returned to low-single-digit growth this quarter, we saw building momentum fueled by our clients rotating to software as a service as well as new digital platforms. In a quick trip around the world, we see this compressed transformation playing out from the rapid transformation of the finance functions of Nickel Bank, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas and a fast growing Neo Bank in France with the implementation of leading software as a service and ERP solutions.

To the cloud-based marketing transformation of a global bank with a large U.S. footprint with the SaaS implementation across its worldwide private banking network to one of the largest implementations in the chemicals industry of a modern digital ERP system hosted on the cloud for Indorama Ventures, a world-class chemicals company with global operations headquartered in Asia that will provide a single source of information globally and cloud-based solutions to enhance its operations, employee development capabilities and customer and supplier experiences. So that’s the cloud.

Now let’s turn to digitizing operations across the enterprise. In operations, which returned to double-digit growth this quarter, we are helping our clients transform by digitizing their operations with our SynOps platform, increasing agility and reducing costs. Operations is a service that enables us to continue diversifying our value to clients by expanding across functions and industries. We have an unmatched global footprint, ability to invest and innovation engine powered by the broader Accenture.

We were excited to welcome to the Accenture family this quarter N3, an Atlanta-based B2B sales firm with more than 2,000 employees that combine specialized talent in AI and machine learning to enable smarter, more efficient sales interactions and drive sales growth in virtual environments. The power of Accenture’s breadth and depth comes together at Halliburton, a leading provider of products and services to the energy industry and a leader in driving true enterprise-wide transformation enabled by digital and technology. Last quarter, we shared how we are helping Halliburton move to cloud-based digital platforms. This quarter, we announced that we are teaming with Halliburton to accelerate its digital supply chain transformation and support digitization within Halliburton’s manufacturing function to improve service levels and business outcomes. We will leverage SynOps, which we already use as part of Halliburton’s digital transformation of its finance and accounting function and our strategy and consulting expertise.

In Industry X, we are digitizing manufacturing and operations and creating intelligent products and platforms. In fiscal year ’20, Industry X was approximately $3 billion and grew low-double-digits, which is continued in Q1. We see COVID deepening the need to transform manufacturing in a contactless world with disrupted supply chains and greater cost pressures.

One of our latest wins was at CNH Industrial, the manufacturer of capital goods across the agriculture, construction equipment and commercial vehicle sectors where we are improving the global operating model to develop smart connected products and services that will grow revenue, while building a digitally-enabled workforce and enhancing security and sustainability.

Finally, let’s look at the trends around new ways of engaging customers, patients, citizens and employees. In Interactive, which is all about the business of experience, the crisis had a significant impact due to severe disruptions in industries like travel and retail and due to our clients being focused on shoring up their experience — of their businesses rather than the next generation of experiences. This quarter we saw building momentum with the return to low-single-digit growth from a low-single-digit decline in H2 of FY ’20 as clients focus on creating new experiences in the new environment.

For example, Accenture Federal Services is working with the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board to reimagine retirement services for the digital age and improve the customer experience for our retirement savings plan serving 6.1 million civilian employees and members of the armed services with over $644 billion in assets.

I want to take a moment to talk about another bold move we made this quarter. In October, we simultaneously launched a new purpose, our growth strategy to deliver 360 degree value to our clients and a new brand campaign created by our own Droga5 team that joined our family in 2019. Our new purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity. Our purpose is what we are uniquely able to do. And our growth strategy is our action plan to bring this purpose to life.

Our strategy to deliver 360 degree value to our clients is a direct response to the rising demand we see for talent transformation and help achieving responsible business goals. We define 360 degree value as delivering the financial business case, experiences and unique value a client may be seeking and striving where possible to partner with our clients to achieve greater progress on inclusion and diversity, reskill our employees and achieve their sustainability goals. At the heart of this strategy is embedding responsible business by design into our work for clients in addition to our own operations. Our new brand, let there be change, captures our purpose and the depth and breadth of Accenture’s expertise. Together, our purpose, strategy and brand better reflect Accenture’s unique role in helping companies reimagine and rebuild differently for the benefit of all.

Over to you KC for a look ahead.

KC McClure — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Julie. Before I get into our business outlook, as I did last quarter, I would like to remind you that given the coronavirus pandemic, there are a number of factors that we may not be able to accurately predict, including the duration and magnitude of the impact, the pace of the recovery as well as those described in our most recent quarterly filings.

Now with that said, let me turn to our business outlook. For the second quarter of fiscal ’21, we expect revenues to be in the range of $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. This assumes the impact of FX will be about positive 3% compared to the second quarter of fiscal ’20 and reflects an estimated 1% to 4% growth in local currency and includes a reduction of approximately two percentage points from a decline in revenue from reimbursable travel costs. The entire range for Q2 reflects the continued build back of our business over Q1.

For the full fiscal year ’21, based on how the rates have been trending over the last few weeks, we now expect the impact of FX on our results in the U.S. dollar will be approximately positive 3% compared to fiscal ’20. For the full fiscal ’21, we now expect our revenues to be in the range of — excuse me, 4% to 6% growth in local currency over fiscal ’20, including approximately negative 1% from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel based on a 2% reduction the first half of the year and no material impact in the second half of the year.

For operating margin, we continue to expect fiscal ’21 to be 14.8% to 15.0%, a 10 to 30 basis point expansion over fiscal ’20 results. We continue to expect our annual adjusted effective tax rate to be in the range of 23% to 25%. This compares to an adjusted effective tax rate of 23.9% in fiscal ’20. For earnings per share, we now expect our full year diluted EPS for fiscal ’21 to be in the range of $8.17 to $8.40. We now expect adjusted full year diluted EPS to be in the range of $8.02 to $8.25 or 8% to 11% growth over adjusted fiscal ’20 results.

For the full fiscal ’21, we now expect operating cash flow to be in the range of $6.65 billion to $7.15 billion, property and equipment additions to be approximately $650 million and free cash flow to be in the range of $6 billion to $6.5 billion. Our free cash flow guidance continues to reflect a very strong free cash flow to net income ratio of 1.1 to 1.2. Finally, we continue to expect to return at least $5.3 billion through dividends and share repurchases as we remain committed to returning a substantial portion of cash to our shareholders.

With that, let’s open it up so we can take your questions. Angie?

Angie Park — Managing Director & Head Investor Relations

Thanks, KC. I would ask that you each keep to one question and a follow-up to allow as many participants as possible to ask your question. Operator, would you provide instructions for those on the call.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.