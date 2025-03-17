Categories Analysis, Technology
Accenture (ACN) to report Q2 2025 results Thursday. Here’s what to expect
Analysts forecast a year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue and net income
Accenture plc, (NYSE: ACN) is preparing to publish its second-quarter results this week, amid expectations for a year-over-year increase in revenue and profit. The professional services company had a strong start to fiscal 2025, delivering broad-based growth across all markets and industry groups. Currently, its focus is on offering services to meet the widespread customer demand for advanced technologies like generative AI and machine learning.
The Stock
Accenture’s stock hit an all-time high in early February, before entering a downward spiral and slipping to a seven-month low last week. The stock has declined by 17% over the past 30 days. However, the pull-back appears to be temporary, as market watchers predict double-digit gains in the next twelve months. Considering the positive outlook and the company’s strong track record of resilience, ACN is unlikely to disappoint long-term investors.
In a recent statement, the management said it expects second-quarter 2025 revenue to be in the range of $16.2 billion to16.8 billion. Analysts following the company predict revenues of $16.62 billion for Q2, compared to $15.8 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate is $2.81 per share, vs. $2.77 per share in Q2 2024. The earnings report is expected on Thursday, March 20, at 6:40 am ET.
Q1 Beat
In the first three months of fiscal 2025, revenues increased 9% from the prior year to $17.7 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders was $2.28 billion or $3.59 per share in Q1, compared to $1.97 billion or $3.10 per share in Q1 2024. Both numbers surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, marking the second beat in a row. The Products and Health & Public Service segments, which together account for more than 50% of total revenue, grew 12% and 13% respectively.
Accenture’s CEO Julie Sweet said in the Q1 earnings call, “We do not currently see an improvement in overall spending by our clients, particularly on smaller deals. When those market conditions improve, we will be well-positioned to capitalize on them, as we continue to meet the demand for the critical programs our clients are prioritizing. As expected, building the strong digital core required for reinvention was a strong driver of our growth this quarter. GenAI continues to be a catalyst for reinvention across the enterprise and building out the data foundation necessary to capitalize on AI, as an increasing part of that growth.”
Tech Push
As per the most recent financial guidance, the Accenture leadership expects FY25 revenue to increase by 4-7% in local currency. The forecast for full-year earnings is $12.43-12.79 per share. The company is increasing its data and AI workforce to tap into new opportunities in the market and return to the high-growth mode. That is significant, especially given the current subdued demand and cautious enterprise tech spending.
On Monday, ACN opened higher and maintained the uptrend in the early hours, indicating a potential rebound from the recent downturn. Meanwhile, the shares have been trading below their 52-week average price since last week.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MU Earnings Preview: Strong Q2 results in cards amid growing AI demand
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the AI wave sweeping the tech industry, leveraging its high-bandwidth-memory products designed for massive data processing tasks. The company
What to look for when FedEx (FDX) reports Q3 2025 earnings results
Shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) stayed green on Friday. The stock has dropped 14% over the past three months. The package delivery company is scheduled to report its third
Docusign (DOCU) Earnings: 4Q25 Key Numbers
Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported total revenue of $776.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 9% year-over-year. Net income was $83.5 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to