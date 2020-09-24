Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture Q4 results announcement
Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues declined 2% year-over-year to $10.8 billion. New bookings totaled $14 billion.
GAAP EPS increased 14% year-over-year to $1.99 while adjusted EPS decreased 2% to $1.70.
Accenture expects revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to be $11.15 billion to $11.55 billion, a decrease of 3% to flat in local currency.
For fiscal year 2021, the company expects revenue growth to be 2-5% in local currency and diluted EPS to be $7.80 to $8.10.
