Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q1 2026 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Revenues of $18.7 billion increased 6% in US dollars and 5% in local currency compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $2.21 billion compared to $2.27 billion last year.
GAAP earnings per share was $3.54, down 1% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS increased 10% year-over-year to $3.94.
The top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.
New bookings were $20.9 billion, up 12% in US dollars and 10% in local currency. Advanced AI new bookings were $2.2 billion.
For fiscal year 2026, Accenture expects revenue growth to be 2-5% in local currency. GAAP EPS is expected to be $13.12-13.50, up 8-11% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $13.52-13.90, up 5-8% YoY.
For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues to range between $17.35-18.0 billion, representing a growth of 1-5% in local currency.
The stock dropped 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from KB Home’s (KBH) Q4 2025 earnings results
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenues were $1.69 billion, compared to $2.00 billion in the same period a year ago. Net
Key highlights from NIKE’s (NKE) Q2 2026 earnings results
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported revenues of $12.4 billion for the second quarter of 2026, which were up 1% on a reported basis and flat on a currency-neutral basis compared
Lennar (LEN) continues to battle a stubbornly difficult housing market
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were down 2% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 17% over the past three months. The homebuilder saw its revenues and profits decline in