ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q1 2026 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Revenues of $18.7 billion increased 6% in US dollars and 5% in local currency compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $2.21 billion compared to $2.27 billion last year.

GAAP earnings per share was $3.54, down 1% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS increased 10% year-over-year to $3.94.

The top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.

New bookings were $20.9 billion, up 12% in US dollars and 10% in local currency. Advanced AI new bookings were $2.2 billion.

For fiscal year 2026, Accenture expects revenue growth to be 2-5% in local currency. GAAP EPS is expected to be $13.12-13.50, up 8-11% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $13.52-13.90, up 5-8% YoY.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues to range between $17.35-18.0 billion, representing a growth of 1-5% in local currency.

The stock dropped 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance