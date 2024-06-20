ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q3 2024 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues were $16.5 billion, down 1% in US dollars and up 1.4% in local currency compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.93 billion, or $3.04 per share, compared to $2 billion, or $3.15 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 2% year-over-year to $3.13.

Both the top and bottom line numbers missed expectations, but the stock jumped 6% in premarket hours on Thursday after the company achieved a milestone in generative AI bookings.

Accenture expects revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $16.05-16.65 billion.

