ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q3 2024 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues were $16.5 billion, down 1% in US dollars and up 1.4% in local currency compared to the third quarter of 2023.
Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.93 billion, or $3.04 per share, compared to $2 billion, or $3.15 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 2% year-over-year to $3.13.
Both the top and bottom line numbers missed expectations, but the stock jumped 6% in premarket hours on Thursday after the company achieved a milestone in generative AI bookings.
Accenture expects revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $16.05-16.65 billion.
