ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q3 2025 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues of $17.7 billion were up 8% in US dollars and 7% in local currency year-over-year.

Net income was $2.24 billion compared to $1.98 billion last year. EPS was $3.49, up 15% from last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues are expected to be $17.0-17.6 billion, representing YoY growth of 1-5% in local currency.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenue to grow 6-7% in local currency. EPS is expected to be $12.77-12.89.