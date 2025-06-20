Categories Earnings, Technology
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q3 2025 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenues of $17.7 billion were up 8% in US dollars and 7% in local currency year-over-year.
Net income was $2.24 billion compared to $1.98 billion last year. EPS was $3.49, up 15% from last year.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues are expected to be $17.0-17.6 billion, representing YoY growth of 1-5% in local currency.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenue to grow 6-7% in local currency. EPS is expected to be $12.77-12.89.
