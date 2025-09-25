ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q4 2025 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues of $17.6 billion were up 7% in US dollars and up 4.5% in local currency compared to the same period last year.

GAAP net income was $1.45 billion compared to $1.72 billion last year.

GAAP EPS of $2.25 was down 15% from last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.03 increased 9% year-over-year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

New bookings amounted to $21.3 billion for the quarter.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects revenue growth of 2-5% in local currency. GAAP EPS is expected to be $13.19-13.57, up 9-12% YoY while adjusted EPS is expected to be $13.52-13.90, up 5-8% YoY.