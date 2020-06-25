Categories Earnings, Technology
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights that you need to know from Accenture Q3 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced its third quarter financial results for the period ended May 31, 2020.
Net income for the third quarter was $1.25 billion, or $1.90 per share, compared to net income of $1.27 billion, or $1.93 per share in the third quarter of 2019.
Net revenues decreased 1% to $11 billion.
In times of crisis, our laser focus on creating value for our clients, our ability to deliver mission-critical services for the world’s leading companies, and our unwavering commitment to our people and to living our core values inside and outside Accenture make a difference. I am proud of how we helped ensure the business continuity of our clients, while prioritizing the health and well-being of our people, and continued to deliver on our commitments to our shareholders. We delivered third-quarter financial results that aligned with our expectations, including revenue growth in the top end of our guided range as well as strong profitability and free cash flow, while continuing to invest in our business and our people.Julie Sweet, CEO
Accenture Q3 2020 Preliminary Earnings Call Transcript will be available shortly.
