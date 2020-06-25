ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights that you need to know from Accenture Q3 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced its third quarter financial results for the period ended May 31, 2020.

Net income for the third quarter was $1.25 billion, or $1.90 per share, compared to net income of $1.27 billion, or $1.93 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Net revenues decreased 1% to $11 billion.

In times of crisis, our laser focus on creating value for our clients, our ability to deliver mission-critical services for the world’s leading companies, and our unwavering commitment to our people and to living our core values inside and outside Accenture make a difference. I am proud of how we helped ensure the business continuity of our clients, while prioritizing the health and well-being of our people, and continued to deliver on our commitments to our shareholders. We delivered third-quarter financial results that aligned with our expectations, including revenue growth in the top end of our guided range as well as strong profitability and free cash flow, while continuing to invest in our business and our people. Julie Sweet, CEO

Accenture Q3 2020 Preliminary Earnings Call Transcript will be available shortly.

COVID-19 puts insurers in tricky situation; risks range from litigation to insolvency Ravaging almost every part of the world and crippling economic activity, the coronavirus pandemic has not spared any business. When it comes to the insurance industry, the nature of impact is complex and there is no doubt the companies will struggle with their underwriting decisions once the damage is fully assessed. Check out our analysis