Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher Hickey — Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for Activision Blizzard’s third quarter 2020 conference call. With us are Bobby Kotick, CEO; Daniel Alegre, President and COO and Dennis Durkin, CFO. And for Q&A Rob Kostich, President of Activision; J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment and Humam Sakhnini, President of King will also join us.

And now, I'd like to introduce our CEO, Bobby Kotick.

Bobby Kotick — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Chris, and thank you all for joining us today. I hope all of you and your families are safe and healthy. In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, this week a few hundred of our employees were evacuated from their homes in Orange County, because of fires. The resilience our employees around the world continue to show under very difficult circumstances is incredibly inspiring. Our extraordinarily talented teams have been able to connect and entertain hundreds of millions of people around the world, at a time when connection and joy is more important than ever.

This led to better-than-expected third quarter results and we are again raising our outlook for the full-year. We now expect net bookings in 2020 to grow over 25% year-over-year with earnings per share growing even faster. Since refocusing our teams on our greatest opportunities, we’ve started to return to the execution excellence we’ve always been known for. We have significantly grown the number of creative and commercial employees working on our key franchises. We have a clear strategy to continue expanding reach, engagement and player investment across all of our biggest franchises, and we continue to increase investment to grow the communities anchored in our franchises. We have a deep company-wide commitment to continue to deliver the highest quality content and live operations to our network of almost 400 million players.

And we’ve transitioned the business to a digital-first model, enabling our players to consume our content in the most convenient value-focused manner. Our continued strong results reflect our focus on execution. Today, we’re in a position to deliver sustained and significant long-term expansion across our portfolio of fully-owned franchises. As we execute against our content pipeline, extend our key franchises to mobile, introduce new free-to-play experiences and continue to optimize in-game operations, we are positioned to continue converting our growing engagement into consistent and long-term revenue and earnings growth.

Call of Duty is the first community benefit from our pursuit of this franchise-based strategy. With over 100 million monthly players, the Call of Duty community is larger than ever before. And we have expansion across all platforms, the franchise has transformed into a truly social experience that engages in connects our players in truly epic ways. Through Modern Warfare and our free-to-play game Warzone, over two-thirds of players playing groups of friends, demonstrating the rich social connections enabled by our games.

On mobile, Call of Duty has been downloaded over 300 million times worldwide and has become the highest-grossing new game in the US app stores, since its launch last October. By expanding to mobile, we have brought in tens of millions of new players in countries far beyond our traditional audiences. With the game now in final large scale testing in China and over 50 million players already pre-registered, we see a clear path to continue growing Call of Duty’s reach, engagement and player investment on mobile in the largest mobile gaming market in the world.

Deep engagement in premium Call of Duty content, as well as the addition of free-to-play experiences across mobile console and PC, drove the number of monthly players in the community to over 3 times a year-ago level in this third quarter. And hours played were 7 times higher than a year ago. As the community engages, they consume more content. More players are purchasing premium content than ever before and these growth rates highlight the tremendous power of the combination of our premium and free-to-play business model.

We expect to continue the Call of Duty momentum when we deliver Black Ops Cold War in two weeks. And our marketing has changed to reflect the scale and size of our own proprietary network. In August, millions of players gained access to the Black Ops Cold War revealed trailer, by playing interactive content within Warzone, generating a true virtual water cooler moment and driving substantial interest in the new release. Going direct to our network of players in this way represents more effective marketing than any paid media network. We intend to achieve with all our franchises, as well as the potential new franchises we’re actively creating, many of the successes we have had with Call of Duty.

The World of Warcraft, for example, we’ve seen unprecedented engagement trends, since the subscriber base doubled following the launch of Classic last year. Pre-sales of the upcoming Shadowlands expansion are the highest we’ve seen at this stage, ahead of any release.

Blizzard has the largest team ever working on ensuring Shadowlands meets all of our players’ highest expectations and to deliver more frequent major content launches across both the modern game and classic in the years ahead. Blizzard has also dedicated creative talent, focused on delivering multiple mobile experience in the coming years. Our franchisees are well suited for global, mobile, console and PC gaming audiences, and we’re determined to deliver compelling mobile experiences for both existing fans of our franchises and the hundreds of millions of players around the world, who haven’t yet played our games.

We also see continued growth opportunities for Candy Crush, even as the franchise continues its leadership as the number one franchise in the US app stores, we both in-app purchases and advertising driving growth in the third quarter. We’ll continue to introduce competitive and collaborative social features to further broaden the reach and deepen engagement in the coming quarters.

There are few entertainment franchises that generate over $1 billion in annual net bookings, and today, we operate three of them: Call of Duty; World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, and each has a clear opportunity for sustained growth. With our teams’ hard at work on multiple products in the Diablo franchise and major innovations for the Overwatch franchise, as well as a number of new potential franchises at Blizzard and King, the pipeline across our portfolio and the potential for revenue and earnings expansion has never been stronger. I am so proud of our employees amid what continues to be the most challenging environment, I’ve ever experienced in my three decades of leading the company. Our teams continued to perform with extraordinary commitment to our audiences around the world.

Of course, ensuring that our employees and their families are safe and healthy remains my number one priority. The majority of our teams continue to work successfully from home and they continue to show ingenuity and fortitude, as they overcome challenges in healthcare, family-care and work. For the balance of this year, we’re raising our outlook and we believe we will continue connecting and engaging more players than ever before in 2021.

Thank you for your continued support. Daniel will now review the highlights of our operations for the past quarter with you.

Daniel Alegre — President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Bobby. Even though the challenges of operating during the pandemic, Activision Blizzard significantly exceeded its third-quarter outlook, with strong execution across our three strategic growth drivers; expanding audience reach; deepening engagement and increasing player investment.

Our player base grew 23% year-over-year and total time spent in our games increased even more. We grew net bookings 46% year-over-year, driven by strong in-game performance with substantial operating margin expansion and earnings per share more than doubling year-over-year. We achieved these results through a laser focus on execution, both in major content launches and live operations across PC, console and mobile, and in our new approaches to engagement and business models, particularly the introduction of Call of Duty free-to-play experiences.

Our continued investments and successful initiatives for our largest franchises position the business for ongoing strong results, and we expect reach, engagement and player investment to remain structurally higher going forward. We’re seeing a clear return on our increased investment in creative and commercial talent, and we intend to continue scaling our capabilities across our six key franchises: Call of Duty, Candy Crush, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo and Overwatch. We’re still early in unlocking the full potential of these wholly-owned franchises and IP.

Now turning to our franchise and operational highlights across our business units. Starting with Activision, monthly active users tripled year-over-year to 111 million. The Call of Duty ecosystem had another fantastic quarter, again delivering substantial year-over-year growth across reach, engagement and player investment. The combination of premium Modern Warfare content and the free-to-play Warzone experience on PC and console continues to expand the community and drive deep engagement. Modern Warfare and Warzone saw more than 3 times as many monthly players as the prior title in the year-ago quarter, with strong growth both inside and outside our traditional regions.

Console player numbers grew strongly and monthly players grew over 10-fold year-over-year on PC. Across platforms, hours played in the Modern Warfare universe were approximately 7 times higher year-over-year versus the prior title. We again saw substantial year-over-year growth in premium game sales as Warzone players chose to upgrade to the full Call of Duty experience. Modern Warfare’s first year sales are the highest in Call of Duty’s history with two-thirds of lifetime units sold digitally. And we are seeing sustained strength in the franchises revamped in-game system, with console and PC in-game net bookings 4 times the year-ago level.

On November 13, we will launch Black Ops Cold War, the latest installment for Call of Duty. Anticipation for the release is high with far more players engaged in the game’s public testing than for the year-ago title. Supporting cross-platform play across PC, current generation and next-generation consoles, the premium release includes three compelling modes, an immersive single-player campaign set in the volatile geopolitical battle of the 1980s, the deep and engaging multiplayer gameplay that Black Ops fans expect, and a terrific zombies mode. And there is so much more to come.

We are releasing the title into the largest and most engaged community at the time of launch in franchise’ history. And we are leveraging our direct digital relationships with our players to build awareness through entirely new in-game initiatives. Black Ops Cold War’s in-game content will be centered around the same in-game system that resonated solo players [Phonetic] in Modern Warfare.

And starting with the first season of in-game content in December, Black Ops Cold War will be integrated into Warzone. We’ll bring Black Ops Cold Wars” characters and weaponry into the free-to-play experience, along with substantial new content, ensuring that Warzone remains both a terrific experience and a powerful on-ramp for the franchise’s premium content. We are confident that Call of Duty will once again be the number one console franchise globally for upfront sales this year. And we expect a continued shift to full game downloads given the convenience for players and in-game marketing initiatives enabled by Warzone.

On mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile sustained the impressive levels of reach and engagement seen in the second quarter. As the game passes its first anniversary, the team continues to refine and optimize gameplay, seasonal content and the in-game economy, leveraging over 15 years of proven content and learnings in the franchise.

October saw the biggest update yet with the addition of the Alcatraz map for Black Ops 4 and further social features driving continued growth and engagement and player investment versus Q3 seasons. And with further innovations ahead, the game now in the final large scale testing in China, the title is well-positioned for further growth as it enters its second year.

Also in Q3, the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League concluded with the Champs Weekend, breaking records for the highest viewership of any Call of Duty esports event. Overall, the Call of Duty franchise and ecosystem are in great shape, and we can’t wait to build on this with the premium release in a couple of weeks.

Also in the third quarter, Activision continued to reimagine beloved IP with the successful launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. The game received fantastic reviews and became the fastest title in the series to reach 1 million units sold, highlighting the opportunity for our rich library of classic franchises. And in October, we launched Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, the first all-new crash title in over a decade, again to a great critical reception.

Now turning to Blizzard. MAUs were 30 million in Q3. World of Warcraft MAUs were stable year-over-year having structurally increased last Q3 following the launch of classic. Anticipation continues to build for the Shadowlands expansion ahead of its November 23td launch. Franchise engagement is at its highest level for this stage ahead of an expansion in a decade, with pre-sales well ahead of any prior expansion.

The team is determined to build on this momentum, incorporating the community’s feedback from testing to ensure that the expansion delights and engages players over a sustained period. The response has been extremely positive so far particularly, around the new character customization options and the new player experience, which not only streamlines how players enter the game, but allows current players to seamlessly level up new characters in previous expansions. And Blizzard, will follow Shadowlands with more content for the franchise than ever before into the next year and beyond.

Hours played in Hearthstone grew year-over-year in the third quarter, with the Battlegrounds mode seeing sustained strong engagement since its release last November. Battlegrounds engagement illustrates the significant potential for new modes within the franchise, and the team continues to execute against an innovative pipeline with regard to this opportunity. November will see the broad release of Duels, a new player versus player mode, which is already seeing strong interest in early access since its reveal last week, alongside a new in-game progression system and the latest expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, all aimed at providing a rich and rewarding experience that drives growth across existing, lapsed and new players.

Overwatch continues to have a large and dedicated community, with an average 10 million monthly players in the quarter, more than four years since launch. Millions more have engaged to the 2020 season of the Overwatch League with the grand finals being the most-watched event in the league’s history.

And finally, amongst multiple Blizzard mobile titles under development, Diablo Immortal saw hugely enthusiastic response in internal testing in the third quarter and will soon enter external regional testing.

Now turning to King. Overall, King network MAUs were stable year-over-year at 249 million, while King’s most important franchise, Candy Crush, again grew MAUs solidly year-over-year. In-game net bookings grew year-over-year. King’s initiative to attract both lapsed and new players have meaningfully improved the trajectory for a number of payers over the last year. And we are now starting to see the benefits of these actions in net bookings, with a healthier payer base that is responding positively to compelling new features and live operations.

As a result, Candy Crush was once again the top-grossing franchise in the US app stores. We also saw strength in two of King’s other franchises, Farm Heroes and Bubble Witch, which both grew net bookings year-over-year, as the team delivered a higher frequency of in-game content. Along with higher performance for in-app purchases, King again delivered robust double-digit growth in advertising, with strength across both direct brand advertisers and partner networks.

The team’s investments in its direct sales channel, tech infrastructure and product innovation continues to pay off. The advertising business is on track to grow net bookings around 40% this fiscal year and similar to King’s in-app business is set to enter next year with a strong trajectory. And, as we announced this week, King’s newest title, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, will launch in spring. The title has already been met with incredible fan reception with pre-registrations off to a very strong start. Around 10 million people have already registered their interest in the game.

In summary, execution against our franchise strategy has driven another quarter of strong year-over-year growth across the business. And we have momentum heading into Q4 and next year.

Dennis will now share the detailed results of our third quarter and specifics of our raised outlook.

Dennis Durkin — Chief Financial Officer and President of Emerging Business

Thanks, Daniel. Today, I will review our Q3 2020 results, as well as our outlook for the fourth quarter. Net bookings in the third quarter grew 46% year-over-year to $1.77 billion, with digital net bookings growing 65% year-over-year and representing over 90% of the total.

Let’s start by looking at our segment results. Activision revenue was $773 million, growing 270% year-over-year. Growth was again driven by Modern Warfare and Warzone in-game revenues, strong sales of premium Modern Warfare, the addition of Call of Duty: Mobile and the successful, Tony Hawk launch.

Operating income was $345 million with an operating margin of 45%, both third quarter records.

Blizzard revenue was $411 million, 0.4% year-over-year driven by another strong quarter of growth for World of Warcraft. Operating income was $133 million, increasing 80% year-over-year, with an operating margin of 32%, 14 points higher year-over-year.

King revenue of $536 million was 7% higher year-over-year, with both in-app revenue and advertising revenue growing. Operating income was $248 million, the highest since acquisition with an operating margin of 46%, 8 points higher sequentially, boosted by lower sales and marketing versus Q2.

In total, across our segments, in-game net bookings were $1.2 billion, growing 69% year-over-year, with each of Activision, Blizzard and King contributing to this strong performance. Total segment operating profit of $726 million grew 147% year-over-year. This was despite an approximately $15 million headwind, as we adjusted esports franchise terms and made investments to support our team owners and ecosystems amid a challenging environment for live events during the pandemic. This was primarily in Blizzard segment results.

Now let’s turn to our consolidated results. Please refer to our earnings release for full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. For the quarter, we generated Q3 GAAP revenues of $1.95 billion, a $154 million above our August outlook.. This includes the net recognition of deferrals of $187 million. Net bookings of $1.77 billion were $117 million above our August outlook. And we generated Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.78 and Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.88, which was $0.14 and $0.13 above guidance, respectively. These figures include the net recognition of deferrals of $0.17.

Turning to cash flow and the balance sheet. Q3 operating cash flow was $196 million, reflecting higher cash taxes paid and changes in working capital. Year-to-date, operating cash flow of $1.11 billion grew 22% year-over-year. Our cash and investments at the end of September, we’re approximately $7.6 billion and we ended the quarter with a net cash position of approximately $4 billion.

During the quarter, we issued $2 billion of unsecured 10 year and 30 year notes. We redeemed all of our outstanding $1.05 billion of notes due in ’21 and ’22, with the remaining $950 million, further strengthening our balance sheet, as we took advantage of historically low-interest rates.

Now let’s turn to our outlook for the fourth quarter and full-year. In the fourth quarter, in addition to ongoing live operations and in-game content across the portfolio, Activision launched Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PS4 and Xbox One in early October, and of course, on November 13, we will release, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on current and next-gen PlayStation and Xbox and PC.

Blizzard will release Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion and the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion. And King is planning numerous features and innovative live ops in Candy Crush.

Before I discuss the specifics of our outlook, I’ll provide some context. We are entering the holiday season with strong momentum across Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, our three largest franchises, which bodes well for the future. And we are launching major new content for Call of Duty and World of Warcraft in the highly engaged communities.

But at the same time in the short term, we wish to remain prudent in our assumptions regarding the consumer spending environment, the console transition and the pace of player migration from deeply engaging existing content. I’d also note that while Call of Duty: Mobile has entered final large scale testing in China, we do not include material revenue from the region in our Q4 outlook and anticipate monetization will become more meaningful next year.

For Q4 on a GAAP basis, we expect revenues of $2.0 billion, including net deferrals of $731 million. We expect net bookings of $2.7 billion. We now expect a GAAP only restructuring charge of approximately $50 million and a GAAP operating margin of 24%, and we expect GAAP and a non-GAAP share count of $782 million and EPS of $0.44.

For Q4 on a non-GAAP basis, we expect an operating margin of 33% and non-GAAP EPS of $0.63. including net deferrals of $0.46. On a GAAP basis for 2020, we now expect revenues of $7.7 billion, including net deferrals of $425 million. We now expect net bookings of $8.1 billion, $475 million above our August outlook.

We expect a GAAP only restructuring charge of approximately $90 million and a GAAP operating margin of 34%. We expect GAAP and non-GAAP share count of $779 million, and GAAP EPS of $2.61. For 2020 on a non-GAAP basis, we expect an operating margin of 39% and non-GAAP EPS of $3.8, including net deferrals of $0.27.

Now, I’d also like to briefly touch on 2021. I note that it is still early, we remain cognizant of macro risks and we will take our normal prudent approach to forecasting results. A strong business momentum works in our favor, and we see numerous opportunities to expand the scale of our franchises. Successful execution against our plans will position our segments to build on the aggregate performance reflected in our revised 2020 outlook.

So in closing, our business has seen a structural change this year, and we continue to experience strong momentum heading into the holiday season in next year. We see substantial opportunity ahead for our franchises across geographies, platforms and business models. And we’ll continue to focus on business improvements and operating efficiencies, and the service of investing more in development to further expand our communities and franchises. We remain confident that executing against our plan will position us to deliver strong results and shareholder value over the long-term.

Now, I welcome our business leaders, Jay, Humam and Rob, as they join us for the Q&A portion of the call. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ryan Gee from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Ryan Gee — Barclays — Analyst

[Indecipherable] guys. This is Ryan. Thanks for taking the question. On Call of Duty, what should the player community expect to seek change following the launch of Cold War next week? Specifically, curious how the team plans to tie the progression between Cold War’s multiplayer mode and then the free-to-play mode in Warzone? And what they would say is the value prop for those Warzone players to upgrade the Cold War? And as a follow-up, is there anything you guys can say about the timing of content updates for both Cold War and Warzone, and how those two may overlap? Thanks.

Rob Kostich — President of Activision Publishing

Hey, Ryan, it’s Rob. Thanks for the question. Let me first start by saying that obviously, we’re thrilled with how the community has embraced Warzone, and obviously, we’re very thankful for their support. We’re also really proud of the work that our development teams have done on the game and continue to do so. Warzone has really become an incredible addition to the franchise. It’s a central place where we can connect and engage the entire Call of Duty community. And I also think maintaining that tight connection with our premium games has been really important, especially for players, who want to check out everything the Call of Duty has to offer, and we saw that with Modern Warfare and we plan to continue that in the future. So the player community should expect to see Warzone evolve and innovate in a lot of fun ways, and alongside our premium games importantly.

Now, let me clarify a bit on your question on how Cold War and Warzone are going to work together, and I’ll do this at a high level. And please also note that we’re going to be sharing a lot of details with the community coming up really soon. But first, core

