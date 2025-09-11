ADBE Earnings: Adobe Q3 revenue and adjusted profit beat estimates

Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Both revenues and the bottom line exceeded analysts’ estimates.

The company’s Q3 earnings, adjusted for one-off items, rose to $5.31 per share from $4.65 per share in the year-ago period, beating estimates. Net income was $1.77 billion or $4.18 per share in the August quarter, compared to $1.68 billion or $3.76 per share in Q3 2024.

The tech firm posted revenues of $5.99 billion for the third quarter, compared to $5.41 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. The top line came in above Wall Street’s expectations.

“Adobe is the leader in the AI creative applications category with AI-influenced ARR surpassing $5 billion and AI-first ARR already exceeding our $250 million year-end target. Given our customer strategy, AI product innovation. and

strong go-to-market execution, we’re pleased to once again raise our FY25 total revenue and EPS targets,” said Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO, Adobe.

Prior Performance