ADI Earnings: Highlights of Analog Devices Q3 2022 results
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) reported a double-digit increase in third-quarter revenues and adjusted profit. The chipmaker also provided guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Third-quarter earnings, excluding special items, climbed to $2.52 per share from $1.72 per share in the comparable period of 2021. On a reported basis, net income was $749 million or $1.44 per share, compared to $503.3 million or $1.35 per share last year.
Driving the earnings growth, total revenues surged 77% annually to $3.10 billion. All four operating segments registered strong growth, with the Automotive and Consumer divisions performing exceptionally well.
“ADI delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of record revenue, fueling adjusted earnings per share to a new all-time high. These results reflect the agility of our hybrid manufacturing model as well as the essential role our high-performance analog, mixed signal, and power portfolio plays across numerous secular growth trends,” said Vincent Roche, chief executive officer of Analog Devices.
