Adobe (ADBE) Q2 adjusted earnings rise on higher revenues

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on Thursday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2025, amid continued growth in its subscription-based business.

The design software maker’s Q2 earnings, adjusted for one-off items, rose to $5.06 per share from $4.48 per share in the year-ago period. Net income was $1.69 billion or $3.94 per share, compared to $1.57 billion or $3.49 per share in Q2 2024.

The company posted revenues of $5.87 billion for the second quarter, compared to $5.31 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

