Adobe (ADBE) reports higher Q1 revenue, adjusted earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2025. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

The design software maker’s Q1 earnings, adjusted for one-off items, rose to $5.08 per share from $4.48 per share in the year-ago period. Net income was $1.81 billion or $4.14 per share, compared to $620 million or $1.36 per share in Q1 2024.

The company posted revenues of $5.71 billion for the first quarter, compared to $5.18 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

