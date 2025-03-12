Adobe Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Design software company Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is expected to report first-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.

Analysts’ consensus forecast for Q1 adjusted earnings is $4.97 per share, compared to $4.48 per share in the three months ended February 2024. Adobe executives are looking for first-quarter earnings in the range of $4.95 per share to $5.00 per share. Wall Street forecasts first-quarter revenues of $5.66 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue rose 11% YoY to $5.61 billion. Net income was $1.68 billion or $3.79 per share, compared to $1.48 billion or $3.23 per share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings increased 13% year-over-year to $4.81 per share in Q4. For the first quarter of 2025, Adobe expects total revenue of $5.63-5.68 billion.