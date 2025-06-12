Adobe Q2 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Design software company Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is expected to report second-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.
The company is looking for second-quarter earnings in the range of $4.95 per share to $5.00 per share. The management targets revenues in the range of $5.77 billion to $5.88 billion for the quarter.
In the first quarter, earnings, adjusted for one-off items, rose to $5.08 per share from $4.48 per share in the year-ago period. Net income was $1.81 billion or $4.14 per share, compared to $620 million or $1.36 per share in Q1 2024. The company posted revenues of $5.71 billion for the first quarter, compared to $5.18 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.
