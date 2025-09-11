Adobe Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Design software company Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is expected to report third-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.
Listen to Adobe's Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The Adobe leadership is looking for third-quarter earnings in the range of $5.15 per share to $5.20 per share. It targets revenues in the range of $5.875 billion to $5.925 billion for the quarter. Wall Street analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $5.18 per share on revenues of $5.91 billion for Q3.
In the second quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings rose to $5.06 per share from $4.48 per share in the year-ago period. Net income was $1.69 billion or $3.94 per share, compared to $1.57 billion or $3.49 per share in Q2 2024. The growth was driven by an 11% increase in Q2 revenues to $5.87 billion.
