Adobe (ADBE) set to report Q2 2025 earnings. Here’s what to expect

After entering fiscal 2025 on a high note, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is preparing to report second-quarter results. Despite the design software maker’s record-setting financial performance, investor sentiment remained subdued, largely due to slower-than-expected growth and lingering uncertainty over its AI monetization strategy. Meanwhile, the company is positioning itself to capitalize on the AI-driven boom in the creative sector, thanks to continued product innovation.

The performance of Adobe’s stock has not been very impressive in recent months, losing more than 20% in the past six months. However, ADBE is showing signs of recovery ahead of next week’s earnings and has gained about 7% over the past month. The uptrend is likely to continue and translate into shareholder value in the coming weeks. The management recently reaffirmed its financial guidance, underscoring confidence in the company’s AI strategy and its role in driving long-term growth.

Q2 Report Due

The second-quarter report is scheduled for release on Thursday, June 12, at 4:05 pm ET. A few weeks ago, the management said it expects Q2 earnings in the range of $4.95 per share to $5.0 per share and revenues in the range of $5.77 billion to $5.82 billion. On average, analysts following the company expect adjusted earnings of $4.97 per share and revenues of $5.8 billion for the second quarter. In the prior-year quarter, the company earned $4.48 per share on revenues of $5.31 billion.

Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen said in the Q1 earnings call, “Adobe’s success over the past decade has been driven by the exponential growth of the creative economy and the customer-focused innovations we’ve delivered across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud. Our groundbreaking solutions are empowering an ever-expanding universe of users to imagine, create, and deliver standout content that drives exceptional experiences.”

Overall, market watchers are optimistic about Adobe’s long-term prospects, given its long-standing dominance in the industry and steadfast focus on innovation. The company is infusing artificial intelligence into its existing products to create value for customers, while also creating new revenue streams by leveraging the technology. However, the rapid growth of AI-supported creative tools has raised concerns that Adobe could face disruption and heightened competition as new entrants challenge its market dominance.

Financials

Around 60% of the company’s revenues come from the Americas. For the first three months of FY25, it reported revenues of $5.71 billion, compared to $5.18 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. The growth was driven mainly by a double-digit increase in the core Digital Media segment. The top line exceeded expectations, marking the ninth beat in a row.

First-quarter earnings, adjusted for one-off items, rose to $5.08 per share from $4.48 per share in the year-ago period. Interestingly, quarterly earnings have consistently beaten estimates for about three years. Reported net income was $1.81 billion or $4.14 per share, sharply higher than $620 million or $1.36 per share reported in Q1 2024.

Adobe’s stock has traded below its 52-week average price since the beginning of 2025. On Tuesday, it opened slightly above $400 and traded higher in the early hours of the session.