Adobe to report Q4 FY25 earnings next week. Here’s what to expect

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), the design software giant, has been actively integrating artificial intelligence across its product portfolio. Investors are closely watching the company’s upcoming earnings to see whether these AI initiatives are delivering the desired results. Despite strong revenue growth and healthy margins amid market uncertainties, investor sentiment has remained cautious, with the stock showing notable weakness in recent months.

Positive View

It is estimated that the tech firm’s fourth-quarter revenue increased around 9% year-over-year to $6.11 billion. Analysts’ consensus earnings estimate for the quarter is $5.40 per share, excluding special items. That compares to adjusted earnings of $4.81 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The projection is broadly in line with the management’s guidance, issued a few weeks ago. Adobe’s quarterly numbers have consistently beaten estimates over the past several years. The fourth-quarter report is scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 10, at 4:05 pm ET.

Adobe’s stock has been in a sharp decline since the beginning of 2025, trading below its 12-month average value since mid-year. The stock has underperformed both its peers and the S&P 500 index during that period. Meanwhile, market watchers are optimistic about the stock’s prospects – the consensus price target suggests strong growth in the next twelve months. ADBE looks poised to become a priority on investors’ watchlists. In the most recent quarter, the company returned more than $2 billion to shareholders through share buybacks.

Results Beat

In Q3 FY25, Adobe’s adjusted earnings rose to $5.31 per share from $4.65 per share in the year-ago period, beating estimates. Net income was $1.77 billion or $4.18 per share in the August quarter, compared to $1.68 billion or $3.76 per share in Q3 2024. Revenues were $5.99 billion for the third quarter, compared to $5.41 billion last year. The top line came in above Wall Street’s expectations. Encouraged by the solid outcome, the Adobe leadership raised its full-year guidance – revenue outlook for FY25 has been increased to $23.65-23.70 billion and earnings per share target to the range of $20.80 to $20.85, excluding special items.

Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen said in the Q3 earnings call, “We’re infusing AI across our flagship Creative Cloud applications, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and After Effects, and delivering new offerings for next-generation creators with Adobe Firefly across web and mobile. We’re delivering an end-to-end ideation-to-creation solution in the new Firefly application to make it the single destination for creators’ workflows. It includes our own first-party, commercially safe models and leading third-party models.”

AI Strategy

Adobe’s subscription-based Digital Media and Digital Experience segments continue to be key growth drivers, capitalizing on the strong AI adoption. The growth strategy is currently focused on AI product innovation and an integrated approach to customer experience. As part of its efforts to provide comprehensive AI-powered solutions, the company recently reached a deal to acquire brand visibility platform Semrush Holdings, Inc. for around $1.9 billion.

Adobe’s stock has declined 27% so far in 2025. On Tuesday, the shares dropped soon after opening, but regained momentum in the early hours of the session.