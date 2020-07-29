Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Lisa Su — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ruth, and good afternoon to all those listening in today. For the last five years, we have built the technical, operational and financial foundation required to drive our long-term growth strategy. We consistently executed on our product road maps, established deep partnerships with an expanded set of customers, ramped multiple products and leading-edge manufacturing technologies, and significantly strengthened our balance sheet. Our strong second quarter results and increased full year revenue guidance demonstrate how we are successfully scaling our business through our consistent execution.

Looking at the second quarter, revenue grew 26% year-over-year to $1.93 billion, driven by strong demand for our leadership server and client processors. We accelerated our server and mobile processor businesses significantly in the quarter, resulting in Ryzen and EPYC processor revenue more than doubling year-over-year. Importantly, we met our double-digit server processor market share goal, as data center products accounted for more than 20% of our second quarter revenue.

Turning to our Computing and Graphics segment, second quarter revenue increased 45% year-over-year to $1.37 billion, as growth in Ryzen processor sales more than offset lower graphics sales. We delivered our highest client processor revenue in more than 12 years. Increased working and schooling from home due to COVID-19 resulted in a strong PC market in the quarter, although we believe our growth was largely driven by our 11th straight quarter of market share gains. Desktop processor sales decreased sequentially as anticipated, while revenue and ASP increased year-over-year, as demand for our higher-end Ryzen processors drove a richer mix.

In mobile, we had record quarterly notebook processor unit shipments and revenue. Sales of our latest Ryzen 4000 Series processors grew significantly in the quarter, resulting in mobile revenue growing by a strong double-digit percentage sequentially and more than doubling from a year ago, as both unit shipments and ASP increased significantly. Multiple third-party reviewers have consistently highlighted that our latest notebook processors deliver superior performance and longer battery life compared to the competition.As a result of this strong performance, I’m pleased to report that Ryzen 4000 processor revenue has ramped faster than any mobile processor in our history.

There are now 54 Ryzen 4000 powered notebooks in the market. We expect to continue accelerating our mobile processor business in the second half of the year as HP and Lenovo ramp their first commercial notebooks powered by Ryzen PRO 4000 Series processors and the second wave of more than 30 ultrathin, premium and gaming consumer notebooks launch from multiple OEMs.

In Graphics, second quarter revenue declined year-over-year, as strong double-digit increase in mobile GPU sales was more than offset by lower desktop channel sales. While desktop GPU shipments were lower year-over-year, channel sellout accelerated in the quarter. Mobile GPU revenue growth was driven by adoption of our RDNA GPUs, highlighted by the launches of new Apple professional and Dell gaming notebooks featuring our Radeon 5000M series mobile GPUs. Data center GPU revenue decreased year-over-year. We expect revenue to increase in the second half of the year, as additional cloud-based visual computing wins ramp and we launch our new CDNA data center GPU architecture optimized for next-generation exascale and machine learning workloads.

Turning to our Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment, revenue of $565 million decreased 4% year-over-year due to lower semi-custom sales. Sequentially, revenue increased 62%, driven by record quarterly server processor sales and increased semi-custom product revenue. In semi-custom, we passed an important milestone in the second quarter as we began initial production and shipments of our next-generation game console SoCs. We expect strong second half semi-custom growth as we ramp production to support the holiday launches of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Turning to server, our focus since launching our EPYC processors has been on building a solid foundation to drive long-term growth. Our strategy is grounded in driving broad high-volume adoption with widespread support from industry-leading cloud and hardware providers. We passed a significant milestone in the quarter as we achieved our double-digit server processor unit share goal, based on broad adoption across cloud, enterprise and HPC customers.

In cloud, multiple hyperscale customers ramped second-generation EPYC processors into high-volume production in the quarter to power both their internal infrastructure and publicly available instances. Microsoft announced they have added EPYC processors to power their Office Online applications used by more than 200 million monthly users. Tencent ramped up multiple millions of EPYC processor powered virtual machines to support enhanced collaboration services. Google announced that EPYC processors were being used exclusively to power their unique Confidential Computing VMs that encrypt data wallet is being processed. And AWS launched global availability of new compute optimized EPYC-based EC2 instances.

In enterprise, we have significantly expanded our TAM, as the number of AMD platforms has increased by more than 40% so far this year. Recent additions include Dell and HPE introducing multiple hyperconverged infrastructure solutions; Lenovo launching dual socket servers for financial, retail and manufacturing; and Nvidia selecting AMD EPYC processors to power its latest DGX AI platform. We also secured new HPC wins based on the leadership performance and scalability of second-gen EPYC processors. Public highlights include new wins with leading research institutions, including Indiana University, Purdue and CERN, as well as Amazon, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle, all announcing cloud-based HPC offerings powered by EPYC processors.

We are pleased with the momentum in our server business and expect to continue gaining share as additional second-gen EPYC platforms and cloud deployments ramp to volume in the second half of the year. We remain on track to begin shipping our next-generation Milan server processor featuring Zen 3 late this year.

In closing, I want to thank our employees and partners for the strong execution during this unprecedented time, as we continue to focus on delivering on our commitments. While there continues to be some macroeconomic uncertainty and pockets of demand softness, our product portfolio is very strong and our markets are resilient. We are on track to deliver strong growth in the second half of the year, driven by our current product portfolio and initial shipments of our next-generation Zen 3 CPUs and RDNA 2 GPUs that are on track to launch in late 2020.

I am very proud of the progress we have made over the last few years, placing AMD on a long-term growth trajectory. I’m even more excited about the opportunities in front of us as we enter our next phase of growth, driven by accelerating our business in multiple markets. We remain focused on consistently gaining share across the $79 billion market for our high-performance products. We are investing significantly and have added resources to further extend our leadership IP and go-to-market capabilities, as we pursue our ambitious goal to make AMD a best-in-class growth franchise.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Devinder to provide some additional color on our second quarter financial performance. Devinder?

Devinder Kumar — Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Thank you, Lisa, and good afternoon, everyone. We executed the second quarter very well. Amidst the COVID-19 backdrop, we delivered strong financial results, introduced industry-leading products and gained CPU market share. The second quarter results and increased full year revenue guidance highlight our ability to consistently deliver on our commitments, as we continue to drive long-term financial growth.

Second quarter revenue was $1.93 billion, up 26% from a year ago and 8% from the prior quarter. Year-over-year growth was driven by strong Ryzen and EPYC processor sales. Gross margin was 44%, up 330 basis points from a year ago, driven by client and server processor sales. Operating expenses were $617 million compared to $512 million a year ago, primarily due to ongoing investments in the business. Operating income more than doubled year-over-year to $233 million, up $122 million from a year ago, driven primarily by revenue growth. Operating margin 2 3 Operating margin increased to 12% as compared to 7% a year ago. Net income was $216 million, up $124 million from a year ago. And diluted earnings per share were $0.18 per share compared to $0.08 per share a year ago. Now, turning to the business segment results. Computing and Graphics segment revenue was $1.37 billion, up 45% year-over-year, driven by significant growth in Ryzen processor sales. Computing and Graphics segment operating income was $200 million or 15% of revenue compared to $22 million or 2% of revenue a year ago. Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue was $565 million, down 4% year-over-year due to lower semi-custom sales, which were largely offset by higher EPYC processor sales. EESC segment operating income was $33 million or 6% of revenue compared to an operating income of $89 million a year ago. Turning to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.8 billion, including $200 million from our revolving line of credit, which was fully repaid in the third quarter. Inventory was $1.3 billion, up 25% from the prior quarter in anticipation of the revenue ramp in the second half of 2020 and new product launches. Free cash flow was $152 million in the second quarter. I am very pleased with our cash performance in the quarter, which resulted in the first quarter of the year — or the first half of the year being free cash flow positive. Let me now turn to the outlook for the third quarter of 2020. Today’s outlook is based on current expectations and contemplates the current COVID-19 environment, global economic backdrop and customer demand signals. We expect revenue to be approximately $2.55 billion plus or minus $100 million, an increase of approximately 42% year-over-year and approximately 32% sequentially. The year-over-year and sequential increases are expected to be driven by higher Ryzen and EPYC processor sales and next-generation semi-custom products. In addition, for Q3 2020, we expect non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 44%, non-GAAP operating expenses to be approximately $660 million, non-GAAP interest expense, taxes and other to be approximately $25 million, and the diluted share count in the third quarter is expected to be approximately 1.23 billion shares. For the full year 2020, we now expect higher annual revenue growth of approximately 32%, driven by the strength of our PC, gaming and data center products. We continue to expect gross margin of approximately 45% for the full year, up 2 points from the prior year. In closing, while there continues to be global economic uncertainty due to COVID-19, we have significant opportunities ahead offers us with strong product demand across multiple markets. We are in a good position to accelerate our financial momentum, expand gross margins and generate significant cash. With that, I’ll turn it back to Ruth for the question-and-answer session. Ruth?

Ruth Cotter — Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing, Human Resources and Investor Relations

Thank you, Devinder. And operator, please poll the audience for the question-and-answer session.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today is coming from Mark Lipacis from Jefferies. Your line is now live.

Mark Lipacis — Jefferies — Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. A question for Lisa. You’ve said in the past that your customers, they don’t buy CPUs but they buy road maps. And I was hoping that you can tell us about your road maps, particularly in servers going forward, how it compares to your competition and does your — as part of that, has your view of the competitive environment changed after your biggest competitor last week noted a 7-nanometer process? Thank you.

Lisa Su — President and Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Mark. Yeah, thanks for the question. So look, we’ve been very focused over the last couple of years on our road map and our strategy. And for sure, when we talk to our customers, it’s about ensuring that they understand we have a consistent road map that is pushing the leading edge of performance and ensuring that we deliver the performance improvements that we promise. As you know, with these road maps, many of these decisions are made years in advance. And so, we look at process technology, as well as design and architecture and leading-edge packaging. So, we feel good about our road map. We just — we updated our road maps at our Financial Analyst Day in March. And we continue to be very focused on executing to our road maps.

Mark Lipacis — Jefferies — Analyst

And on the — and when you talk about the — your focus both on your transistor or the process and the architectural lead, can you give us a sense to what extent the share gains that you’re taking right now are driven by one or the other or both? And would you expect to maintain a lead in both as you as you launch Milan and further on down in ’21 and ’22?

Lisa Su — President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I would say that the road map is dependent on all of those factors. So, you have to get the process technology and manufacturing right. We feel good about our road map there and our partnership with TSMC. And you also have to make the right design and architectural decisions, and we feel good about our CPU road map. So right now, we are on Zen 2 with Rome. We saw a very nice acceleration of our data center business due to some of the key customers that have launched. We are on track — or we expect to start shipping Milan here late this year. And then, we’re also working in development on Zen 4, which is slated for 5-nanometer.

Mark Lipacis — Jefferies — Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question today is coming from Vivek Arya from Bank of America. Your line is now live.

Vivek Arya — Bank of America — Analyst

Thanks for taking my question, and congratulations on the strong growth despite all the headwinds. Lisa, for my first one, when I think back to the — last time AMD was really big in the server market was in that 2004 to 2006 time frame when market share went from 7% to 26% in kind of that three-year or so period. How would you contrast the current environment right from — whether it’s from a competitive perspective or just the customer willingness to adopt your platform, what will it take for your market share to kind of approach those peaks? What are the puts and takes and how different or similar is your experience now?

Lisa Su — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, sure, Vivek. Thanks for the question. So look, the server market, we’ve said, is very strategic for us. We think there is a high demand for — [0:20:54] I guess, we’re pushing the leading edge of performance. When I look at our road map, right now, I feel very good about our road map. I think we have executed well to our road map. I think we are differentiated in terms of the performance that we’re offering in the server market. We’ve always said that the data center market is a bit of a journey. And so, this is about putting together multiple generations of strong execution. So, we’re pleased with where we are with Rome and the progress that we’ve made this year. I would say, we’re still in the early innings of what we believe we can do in the server market. I think Rome is a very, very competitive product. I think as we go into Milan, we see that as also a very competitive product. And our goal is to really satisfy a broad swath of the server workloads, and we think we have the capabilities of doing that.

Vivek Arya — Bank of America — Analyst

For my follow-up, Lisa, so you raised full year growth outlook to 32% or so, I believe, from 25%. Could you give us some more color on what’s driving that upside? How much of that is coming from PCs, how much from server, how much from semi-custom? And I noticed that you kept the gross margin outlook kind of steady. And I’m wondering how do we think about gross margins going forward? How sensitive is that to your success in the server market? Thank you.

Lisa Su — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So, we did update our full year guidance. When we look at sort of what’s changed over the last 90 days, when we were talking to you in April, we were actually expecting that there might be some COVID-19 related weakness in the second half due to macroeconomic factors or other things like that. What we see now is better visibility into the second half of the year. And so, we had originally assumed that the PC market would be down in the second half, and we now expect PCs — that we will grow in the PC processors for the second half compared to the first half. We also see data center growing from the second half to the first half. And then, we have our game console ramp that is a strong ramp here in the second half. So, I think it’s a number of factors. We do believe that the market is a little bit better than we thought 90 days ago, but we also believe that our product traction is strong, and we’re seeing that come through with our customer demand. So, those are the reasons for the guidance.

Vivek Arya — Bank of America — Analyst

Anything on gross margins?

Lisa Su — President and Chief Executive Officer

I’m sorry. Yes, on gross margins, yeah, I think that depends a lot on mix, that depends on certainly, your question was about server. Server is certainly accretive to margin. I think in the PC business, the second half of the year tends to be a bit more consumer-focused and notebook-focused. And so, that’s some of the mix relation there. And then, we said that the consoles are decretive to margin. We expect that consoles will be very strong in the third quarter. And although the fourth quarter will be lower for consoles, it’s still going to be a very strong second half of the year. So those are the puts and takes there. But we feel that the mix is about right to — for the annual guidance of 45%.

Vivek Arya — Bank of America — Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Matt Ramsay from Cowen and Company. Your line is now live.

Matthew D Ramsay — Cowen and Company — Analyst

Yes, thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Lisa, I wanted to ask about the PC market. And you just gave some comments about maybe some stronger trends than you might have anticipated 90 days ago in the back half. But pretty remarkable for a notebook business to doubled and for the second quarter to be client sales. I wonder if you might talk about the momentum, particularly in the notebook market, of the 4000. And then, how are you feeling the pull of the enterprise notebook market? And what’s the traction like there so far into the back half? Thank you.

