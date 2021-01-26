Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the AMD Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host Ruth Cotter, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing, Human Resources and Investor Relations. Ruth, please go ahead.

Ruth Cotter — Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing, Human Resources and Investor Relations

Thank you and welcome to AMD’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results conference call. By now you should have had the opportunity to review a copy of our earnings press release and accompanying slideware. If you’ve not reviewed these documents yet, they can be found on the Investor Relations page of amd.com.

Participants on today’s conference call are Dr. Lisa Su, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Devinder Kumar, our Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. This is a live call and will be replayed via webcast on our website.

Before we begin, I would like to note that on the 2nd of March Mark Papermaster, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, Technology and Engineering will attend the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. In addition, our first quarter 2021 quiet time is expected to begin at the close of business on Friday, March 12th. Today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of today, and as such, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Please refer to the cautionary statement in our press release for more information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. We will refer primarily to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. The full non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations are available in today’s press release and slideware posted on amd.com.

Now with that, I’d like to hand the call over to Lisa. Lisa?

Lisa Su — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ruth, and good afternoon to all those listening in today. 2020 marked an inflection point in our long-term journey as we made significant progress establishing AMD as the high-performance computing leader. We significantly accelerated our business and exceeded our aggressive growth goals for the year while navigating industry-wide challenges caused by COVID-19. We built substantial momentum throughout the year as we successfully ramped volume production of more than 20 7-nanometer PC, gaming and data center products.