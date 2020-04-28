Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: Highlights of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q1 2020 earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported in-line earnings for the first quarter of 2020 even as revenues climbed 40%.

Advanced Micro Devices Q1 2020 earnings infographic

The top-line rose to $1.79 billion from $1.27 billion last year and came in line with the Street view. Adjusted net income was $0.18 per share, compared to $0.06 per share a year earlier. The bottom-line matched analysts’ forecast.

Net income, including special items, jumped to $162 million or $0.14 per share from $16 million or $0.01 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices closed Tuesday’s regular session lower, and continued to lose during the extended session, following the earnings announcement. The stock has almost doubled to $55.5 in the past twelve months.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q3 2019 earnings; provides weaker Q4 outlook
  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q2 profit dips 70% but meets estimates
  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q1 2019 earnings infograph
Also Read:  Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Most Popular

Q3 earnings preview: Microsoft (MSFT) can weather the economic uncertainty

The technology bellwethers are expected to report their recently ended quarter results this week, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) tomorrow, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Wednesday, followed

What to look for when Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reports Q1 2020 earnings

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is set to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28, after the market closes. Analysts expect the company to report EPS of

COVID-19 impact to weigh heavily on Ford’s Q1 financial results

COVID-19 has shattered all the industries globally and the automobile industry is one among them which suffered a severe blow. When things get settled down, it is expected that the

Tags

IT servicessemiconductors

Related Articles

Top