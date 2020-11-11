Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Seifi Ghasemi — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Simon, and good day to everyone. As always, we thank you for taking time from your very busy schedule to be on our call today. Before we talk about our results this quarter, I would like to take — to talk about 2020.

Please turn to a slide number 3. I continue to believe that the true character and leadership of individuals and companies are revealed during times of crisis. And unfortunately the world continues to be challenged by the COVID-19 crisis. Our number one priority has always been the safety and well-being of our people. We continue to provide them the necessary protective equipment and the right protocols to uphold their safety and health. I want to thank our employees for following these procedures and working hard to serve our customers and execute significant projects under challenging conditions.

Throughout COVID-19 crisis, we have not reduced staff, nor reduced the salaries of our people. And we remain committed to that course of action. Our people continue to do a great job in keeping all of our 750 plants running around the world. Meanwhile, our corporate and business functions continue to run smoothly and productively. Recognizing the greater needs during this time of crisis, we also had increased our commitment to our local communities through our volunteerism and financial supports. Our robust business model continues to prove its resilience globally as our on-site business remains stable, as we have mentioned before. In addition, we have maintained our focus on pricing discipline despite the lower volumes. And as you can see, our merchant business developed improved pricing in all of the regions.

We were very proud to announce the $7 billion NEOM carbon-free hydrogen project. This will enable Air Products to supply truly carbon-free hydrogen to power buses and trucks around the world when it comes onstream in 2025. This revolutionary and forward-looking project will demonstrate on a massive and commercial scale the possibility of a transportation system of the future based on a totally carbon-free source of energy, that is green hydrogen.

We also signed a long term on-site contract for a world-scale coal-to-methanol facility in Indonesia. This significant project supports Indonesia’s focus on energy independence and will produce nearly 2 million tons per year of methanol when onstream in 2024. We are very excited about the potential for additional opportunities in Indonesia.

Now please stand to slide number 4. We continue to create and win megaprojects around the world that help our customers meet their most pressing needs for cleaner energy and environmental solutions. And we expect these projects to drive our growth for decades to come. This year, these projects included our largest ever investment in the United States for the Gulf Coast Ammonia project in Texas, the acquisition of five operating hydrogen plants and a long term hydrogen supply agreement with PBF Energy in California and Delaware, and multiple on-site projects for electronics manufacturers in China and Malaysia. We also began construction of three nitrogen plants in the Netherlands and brought onstream a steam methane reformer and cold box in Louisiana to supply products to our U.S. Gulf Coast pipeline system. We are delighted to be selected for these large new projects, demonstrating our customers’ confidence in our complete solution, deliver safely, on time and on budget.

Now please turn to slide number 5. Our industry-leading LNG technology was selected for major projects in Mozambique, Qatar and Algeria. Our business model supports and enables our strong financial position. And we successfully raised about $5 billion of debt earlier this year to ensure we are ready for our exciting growth opportunities. We have significant balance sheet capacity remaining and are continuing to build strong positions in growth markets. With the world’s focus on cleaner energy, we see gasification, carbon capture and hydrogen creating profitable growth opportunities for Air Products for many years to come. With our strong cash flow, we continue to complement our growth investments by returning cash directly to shareholders through our dividend. And we made new commitments to sustainability and environment, which I will speak about in a moment.

Now, please turn to slide number 6. I’m very pleased that our team stayed focused and worked safely throughout these challenging years. We obviously always want to see no accidents or incidents, but I’m pleased to see improvement versus our fiscal year ’19 safety performance. The following slides number 7, 8 and 9, you can see our goal, management philosophy, and Five-Point Plan that we have shared with you many times before. While I’m not going to go through the details of each of these slides, since you have seen them many times before, I have included them as a continuing reminder of Air Products unwavering focus on cash generation and implementation of our well-defined strategy.

Now please turn to slide number 10 which is our higher purpose. We are obviously committed to delivering superior financial performance but our people also know they are supporting a higher purpose in the work they do every day. Our higher purpose at Air Products is to bring people together from all over the world so that they can collaborate and develop innovative solutions through some of the most significant energy and environmental challenges we all face. That is our higher purpose and it inspires our team and drives us every day.

In support of our higher-purpose and consistent with our focus on sustainability and the environment, on slide 11 you can see our new diversity goals also. By 2025, Air Products aims to achieve at least 28% female representation in the professional and managerial population globally and at least 20% minority representation in that same population in the United States. Our growth projects give us a unique opportunity to bring diverse talents into the company. And as we measure our progress, we will continually stretch and drive for further improvement.

We also recently launched a legal advocacy program for racial and identity discrimination matters. Through this novel program, Air Products will support employees and their dependents who have been subject to this — to such discrimination outside the workplace. These are a few of the specific steps we are taking to continue building our culture of inclusion and belonging.

Now please turn to slide number 12, where you can see our “Third by ’30” goal, which means that we intend to reduce our carbon emissions intensity by one-third by 2030. As I discussed the subject in September, this goal focuses on reducing emissions relative to the amount of energy that we are delivering to the world. It is fully aligned with our business strategy, it is near term and measurable, and holds us accountable for delivering.

Now, please go to slide number 13, where we show you the key opportunities we have to achieve the “Third by ’30” goal. One very important point is that this goal is enabled by, and consistent with our profitable business growth opportunities. Carbon capture, carbon-free hydrogen, low-carbon projects, operational excellence and renewable energy, all support our “Third by ’30” goal.

Now please turn to slide number 14, which highlights our key gasification projects. The fundamental drivers for gasification are still valid and very relevant today. Countries and large companies around the world continue to focus on gasification to convert abundant natural resources like coal, pet coke and refinery bottoms [Phonetic], all of these low-value raw materials, into high-value chemicals transportation fuels and energy in a sustainable manner using gasification.

At this point, I think it’s appropriate to specifically give you an update on our largest gasification project, the acquisition of gasifiers and power plants from Saudi Aramco in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. We continue to work diligently to complete the financing and close all the open contractual terms. But as a result of the COVID-19 situation, these activities are taking much longer than we anticipated. Therefore, I would like to repeat on this call what I said on another public call in June of 2020, that is my strong advice to investors is to please do not count your chickens until they are hatched as it relates to this acquisition. We will only close on this acquisition if the terms and conditions of the final contract and the expected financial returns are in line with our expectations.

Now please turn to slide number 15, where you can see that we have grown our EPS, these earning per share by over 10% on average over the last six years. And then, slide number 16 is a reminder that, while we are continuing to develop these exciting growth opportunities, we have also grown our dividend by 10% on average over the last six years. This continues our record of raising the dividend every year for the past 30 years and we will provide about $1.2 billion in dividends to our shareholders this year.

And finally slide number 17 shows our EBITDA margin, which is obviously my favorite slide, that it shows that the margin is up over 1,500 basis points since 2014, and more than 40% EBITDA margin for the sixth consecutive quarter despite the COVID-19 challenges this year.

I would like to thank all of our dedicated and hardworking people around the world for staying focused on safely operating more than 750 facilities around the world and serving our customers. Thank you again.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Scott Crocco, our Senior Vice President — our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to provide a financial overview. Scott?

M. Scott Crocco — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Seifi. As Seifi stated earlier, our company continues to demonstrate our strengths despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. We have made significant progress in committing our capital, announcing megaprojects in gasification and hydrogen for mobility, and completing a highly successful $5 billion debt offering. Both of these will support our long term growth. We also won several world-scale LNG heat exchanger projects which will add to our profit over the next few years. Meanwhile, our business which is more than half on-site continue to deliver profit growth and stable cash flow in a difficult year.

Now please turn to slide 18 for more details on our full year results. Our profits and margins grew despite the adverse effects of COVID-19. EBITDA was up 4% and EBITDA margin increased 200 basis points. Sales were roughly flat at almost $9 billion as the combined 5% gain in volume and price were offset by non-operational factors. Specifically, the lower energy pass-through and the India contract modification together decreased sales by 5%, but had no real profit impact. The volume growth was primarily driven by acquisitions, new plants and higher sale of equipment activities, including LNG, which overall more than offset the negative COVID-19 impact. We estimate COVID-19 reduced our sales by about 4% and our EPS by about $0.60 to $0.65 for the year.

Price improved in all three regions and across most major product lines. Price was also the largest contributor to the 200 basis point increase in EBITDA margin. ROCE was 140 basis points lower, negatively impacted by the step-up in the denominator from the additional $5 billion of debt.

Now, please turn to slide 19. Our full year adjusted EPS from continuing operations was up $0.17 or 2%, driven by the strong $0.77 per share increase in price, the third consecutive year of price improvement. Volume declined $0.19 as the negative COVID-19 impact was partially offset by acquisitions, new plants and higher sale of equipment activity. Different business mix cause volume to be positive on sales, but negative on profits. Again, we estimate COVID-19 reduced full year EPS by about $0.60 to $0.65.

Against this challenging backdrop, we continue to add resources to support our future growth and to maintain our facilities. This is one reason why our other costs were negative $0.38. Currency was unfavorable $0.07, primarily due to the weaker Chinese RMB, Chilean peso and South Korean won. Our joint ventures also had strong underlying business results. Equity affiliate income and non-controlling interests together added $0.08. Interest expense was $0.10 favorable.

We adopted new accounting guidance this year that moves about $9 million from interest expense to non-operating expense each quarter. The impact of this re-class, lower underlying debt balance, and lower interest rates were partially offset by the cost of our $5 billion debt issuance.

Non-operating expense was $0.15 unfavorable due to the accounting change I just mentioned, and a reduction in interest income. Our effective tax rate of 19.1% roughly equaled last year and we expect an effective tax rate of 20% to 21% in FY ’21.

Now please turn to slide 20 for a brief discussion of our fourth quarter results. I’ll start by commenting on our results versus Q3. Volumes grew 8% sequentially supported by increased sale of equipment project activities and improved merchant volume as economies across the regions gradually began to improve. Price also continued to improve, up 1%. EBITDA rose 6% sequentially, primarily due to a higher volume, better equity affiliate income and favorable currencies. However, these benefits were partially offset by higher costs, mainly due to additional growth resource investments and increased planned maintenance, particularly in Americas. As we mentioned last quarter, some of these customer-planned maintenance outages were delayed from earlier in FY ’20. And EPS was up 9% with a lower tax rate, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Now turning to our results versus last year. Sales of $2.3 billion were up 2%, driven by price, with improvement in all three regions. This is the 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year price gain. Volume was stable as the additions of new plants, acquisitions and increased sale of equipment activities compensated for the shortfalls attributable to COVID-19, customer-planned outages and the end of a short-term contract in Asia, which contributed last year. EBITDA of almost $940 million was 2% lower than prior year’s level, driven by business mix and higher costs, partially offset by favorable price, currency and equity affiliate income. Volume was flat in sales but unfavorable in EBITDA due to product mix. EBITDA margin remained above 40%. This is the sixth consecutive quarter EBITDA margin exceeded 40%. Operating income was down 7%, greater than the decline in EBITDA due to higher depreciation on new plants, including the PBF hydrogen plants that we acquired earlier this year. COVID-19 reduced overall sales by about 5% and EPS by about $0.15 to $0.20.

Now please turn to slide 21. Our fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $2.19 was down $0.08 per share or 4% with unfavorable volume and cost, partially offset by favorable price and tax rate. Volume was unfavorable $0.22, primarily due to COVID-19. Cost was unfavorable $0.13 as we added new resources for future growth and increased planned maintenance. Currency and foreign exchange contributed $0.03, primarily due to the euro, Chinese RMB and British pound. The effective tax rate of 16.8% was down 340 basis points and has a positive $0.09 impact. This was driven by higher share-based compensation benefits and a tax benefit associated with the PBF acquisition. As stated previously, we expect our effective tax rate to be around 20% to 21% in fiscal year ’21. Equity affiliate income and non-controlling interest together were up $0.06 due to strong underlying business results. Interest expense was $0.03 unfavorable as the cost associated with the additional $5 billion of debt was partially offset by the previously mentioned accounting reclass. This re-class also primarily drove the unfavorable $0.04 in non-operating expense.

Now please turn to slide 22. We continue to generate strong cash flow, underscoring the stability of our business. Our higher EBITDA supported higher cash taxes, driven by timing and higher maintenance capex, driven in part by spending on our new corporate headquarters. For the full fiscal year 2020, our distributable cash flow of $2.6 billion or about $12 per share is comparable to prior year. From this distributable cash flow, we paid over 40% or $1.1 billion as dividends to our shareholders and still have nearly $1.5 billion available for high-return industrial gas investments. This strong cash flow, even in uncertain times, enables us to continue to create shareholder value through increasing dividends and capital deployment.

Slide number 23 provides additional details on our capital deployment. We have substantial investment capacity remaining. Some of the spending in our backlog extends beyond FY ’22 and we will generate more cash and borrowing capacity as projects come onstream. We expect to reframe this potential for you in 2021. As you can see, we expect almost $18 billion of investment capacity available over the five-year period from FY ’18 through FY ’22. The $18 billion includes over $9 billion of cash and additional debt capacity available today, about $3 billion of investable cash flow between now and the end of FY ’22, and over $5 billion already spent. We will continue to focus on managing our debt balance to maintain our current targeted A/A2 rating. With a few new projects signed and some coming onstream, our total project and M&A commitments remain around $12.5 billion, with about $11 billion remaining to spend on them.

So you can see we have already spent 30% and already committed over 90% of the capacity we show here.

Now, to begin the review of our business segment results, I’ll turn the call back over to Seifi.

Seifi Ghasemi — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Scott. Before I talk about Asia, I would like to make a few comments about our overall performance. I’m very proud to say that our teams have performed exceptionally well responding to the current crisis. All three regions continue to deliver strong pricing and our full-year EBITDA margins increased in each geographic segment despite the significant COVID-19 impact. I have full confidence that our teams will execute our business strategy and run our businesses very efficiently in the coming months.

Now please turn to slide 24, which is our results in Asia. Compared to last year, Our fourth quarter volumes were down 5%, mainly due to the continuing adverse effect of COVID-19, the impact of a customer outage and a short-term contract that contributed last year. Pricing was positive for the 14th, and I’d like to repeat, 14th consecutive quarter, and EBITDA margin for the quarter was 46.3%.

Now I think it’s appropriate, if I give you more information about the customer outage that I just mentioned. In Asia, our largest customer is Lu’An a coal-to-liquid facility in China. After successfully operating for over two years, the customer schedule a planned shutdown and I’d just say planned shutdown of their facility for a normal and expected maintenance turnaround earlier in 2020, actually in June 2020. We successfully completed this major maintenance activity by the end of September, so that is the negative impact for our results that I just mentioned. In the last quarter, the plant was basically down for a scheduled maintenance. But I also would like to add that, as of today that I’m speaking, our customer has not yet formally asked us to restart the plant due to COVID-19 and market conditions. Any further delay in the restart of this facility will obviously have an impact on our sales to this customer in fiscal year 2021. And we are in the process of working with the customer on this issue. We will update you on the status of this situation when we announce our first quarter results in January 2021.

Now I would like to turn the call back over to Scott to talk to you about our Americas results. Scott?

M. Scott Crocco — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Seifi. Please turn to slide 25 for a review of our Americas results. Sequentially, merchant recovery and the full quarter impact of the PBF hydrogen plants acquisition more than offset the planned maintenance outages and drove volume 4% higher. Price was also up 1% with improvements across key product lines. EBITDA was flat as increased plant maintenance activities offset the positive volume and price impact. Compared to prior year, volumes were down 3%, primarily driven by the effect of COVID-19, while planned maintenance outages of our hydrogen facilities were largely offset by the PBF acquisition. Maintenance outages postponed by our customers from earlier in the year and some modest repairs due to damage caused by Hurricane Laura increased our maintenance activities this quarter.

Americas’ strong pricing trend continued up 2% versus last year for the segment or 5% for merchant. This is the ninth consecutive quarter of year-on-year price improvement. Price was better across all major product lines. As expected, the on-site business, which accounts for about two-thirds of the region’s sales remained stable. EBITDA at $411 million remained unchanged from last year as better price and the PBF acquisition compensated for lower merchant volumes and higher planned maintenance activities. EBITDA margin was up 110 basis points versus last year, primarily driven by price, while sequentially, margin was down 340 basis points mainly on increased maintenance.

Now I would like to turn the call back over to Simon to discuss our other segments. Simon?

Simon R. Moore — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Scott. Now please turn to slide 26 for a review of our Europe, Middle East and Africa region results. Sales increased 18% sequentially, driven by an 11% increase in volume and 6% favorable currency. Merchant recovery and acquisitions both supported the double-digit volume improvement, while currencies were due to the favorable euro and British pound. EBITDA also climbed 18% sequentially, driven by the volume uplift, together with favorable currency and seasonally-better equity affiliate results. Costs were unfavorable, primarily due to planned maintenance outages in our hydrogen facilities and a higher power costs, which we expect to recover in the future.

Compared to last year, volumes remained flat as acquisitions and other growth offset the adverse impact of COVID-19 and the planned maintenance outages. Also compared to last year, price was again up, increasing 2% for the region or 4% for merchant, with improvement across all sub-regions. This is the 11th consecutive quarter of year-on-year price improvement. EBITDA of $200 million was up 4%, supported by strong pricing and favorable currency, but partially offset by product mix and increased maintenance cost.

Now please turn to slide 27 – Global Gases, which includes our non-LNG sale of equipment business, as well as central costs. Sales increased due to higher sale of equipment project activities, but profit is lower due to business mix and higher project development investments.

Please turn to slide 28 – Corporate, which includes LNG and other businesses, as well as our corporate costs. Sales and profits were higher this quarter driven by LNG project activities, including the Golden Pass and Mozambique LNG projects. During the fourth quarter, we were also awarded the massive Qatargas project and the replacement project for Sonatrach, which will both further add to our results in the near future.

Now, to provide some additional thoughts on the future, I’ll turn the call back over to Seifi.

Seifi Ghasemi — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Simon. As we look forward, unfortunately we continue to see COVID-19 crisis deepening and affect — and adversely affecting the people and economies of most of the world. When I spoke to you in late April of 2020, daily cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. were about 35,000 and the number of worldwide cases per day was about 80,000. Today, the situation is a lot worse. The number of cases in the U.S. is around 120,000 and for the world, it’s almost 600,000 cases a day. Therefore, it is very difficult, if not just plain impossible, to make any reasonable projection about the course of economic activity around the world as we move forward. Therefore we are not providing earning per share guidance or capex guidance for our fiscal year 2021. We hope the outlook is less uncertain in January, and if that is the case, we will provide guidance. We are not shying away from guidance, but we are being very open with you that we just don’t know as we sit here today in terms of what the course of economic activity will be.

However, I want to share with you what we are seeing so far this quarter, that is the month of October, and as of today, in November. 52% of our sales, that is our on-site business is doing well and we expect this to continue. The other 48% is our merchant business around the world, and this is where we are today in each area. In Asia, our merchant volumes are approximately where they were at this time back last year. So, Asia has recovered and we see good results there.

In Europe, we are seeing the impact of the recent COVID-19 surge with merchant volumes down 5% to 10% as of today versus last year, mainly due to our packaged gases business in Europe. In Americas, unfortunately due to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases, merchant volumes are down about 5%. And I would like to remind you that we do not have a packaged gases business in North America.

And now, please turn to slide number 29. Every day, but certainly in these challenging times, our real competitive advantage is the commitment and motivation of the great team we have at Air Products. Our business model and strong financial position will allow us to continue to execute our strategy and create long term value for our shareholders, including the growth of our dividend. We are committed to the growth of our dividend every year. The projects in our backlog are moving forward as expected, and we continue to create and win some of the world’s most significant projects. And as we do, we will continue to protect our people’s health and safety and take care of their welfare and the welfare of their families. We are 100% committed to that.

In closing, I want to say thank you, first, to all of our employees around the world for their dedication and commitment. Our employees are playing a critical role and making a difference to the world during these challenging times. I also want to express my thanks to our customers, innovating alongside you, our customers, they serve our higher purpose, supplying products that benefit the environment and help you to be more efficient and sustainable. Thank you for your continued confidence and trust in us. And finally, to our local communities around the world, I want you to know that we will continue to support you and stand together with you, especially during these difficult times.

Now, we are pleased to answer any questions that you might have.

