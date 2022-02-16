Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
ABNB Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Feb. 15, 2022
Presentation:
Operator
Good afternoon and thank you for joining Airbnb’s Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter of 2021. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Airbnb’s website following this call.
I’ll now hand over to Ellie Mertz, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Walmart (WMT) offers a fresh buying opportunity. Here’s why
Despite a general slump in consumer sentiment during the pandemic, supermarkets and grocery stores witnessed stable demand that came as a boon for those with strong digital capabilities. Walmart Inc.
Infographic: A snapshot of Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Q4 earnings
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Monday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings increased in double digits amid modest revenue growth. Net income, excluding
Why is it a good idea to add Digital Turbine (APPS) to your watchlist
Mobile ad technology company Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) has been focused on expanding its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. The widespread adoption of digital services during the pandemic catalyzed