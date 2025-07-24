Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Alaska Air Group Q2 2025 adj. earnings drop; revenue up 28%
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) on Thursday reported mixed results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with revenues increasing and adjusted earnings declining year-over-year.
The company reported earnings of $1.78 per share for the second quarter, adjusted for one-off items, compared $2.55 per share in the same period last year. On a reported basis, net income was $172 million or $1.42 per share in Q2, compared to $220 million or $1.71 per share in the same period of 2024.
Revenues increased 28% year-over-year to $3.71 billion during the three months. Passenger revenue grew 27%, while Cargo & Other revenue nearly doubled year-over-year.
“The results this quarter are clear evidence of our team’s disciplined execution and unwavering focus on what we can control: delivering a remarkable guest experience, driving operational excellence, and unlocking the value of our newly combined network and commercial platform,” said Alaska Air’s CEO Ben Minicucci.
Prior Performance
