Alibaba earnings snapshot Q4 2021: Infographic

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday.
The Chinese e-commerce major reported fourth-quarter revenue of $28.6 billion, up 64% year-over-year, which was higher than what analysts had predicted.
The company had a net loss of $836 million or a $0.30 loss per share in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.58 per share.
“Story will be updated soon”
Most Popular
Beyond Meat (BYND): These issues need to be worked out for the sake of the stock
Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) were down 4% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 22% over the past 12 months and 16% since the beginning of this year.
Electronic Arts offers a unique buying opportunity as the COVID-led boom extends
The gaming industry witnessed a spike in demand after the coronavirus-related movement restrictions forced people to stay indoors. As the consumption of online content grew steadily, spending on video games
Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 earnings drop and miss estimates; revenue down 3%
Video game company Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported lower earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings also missed analysts' forecast. During the March quarter, net bookings