Alibaba earnings snapshot Q4 2021: Infographic

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday.

The Chinese e-commerce major reported fourth-quarter revenue of $28.6 billion, up 64% year-over-year, which was higher than what analysts had predicted.

The company had a net loss of $836 million or a $0.30 loss per share in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.58 per share.

