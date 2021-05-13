Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology

Alibaba earnings snapshot Q4 2021: Infographic

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. 

 The Chinese e-commerce major reported fourth-quarter revenue of $28.6 billion, up 64% year-over-year, which was higher than what analysts had predicted.

The company had a net loss of $836 million or a $0.30 loss per share in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.58 per share.

Story will be updated soon”

Most Popular

Beyond Meat (BYND): These issues need to be worked out for the sake of the stock

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) were down 4% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 22% over the past 12 months and 16% since the beginning of this year.

Electronic Arts offers a unique buying opportunity as the COVID-led boom extends

The gaming industry witnessed a spike in demand after the coronavirus-related movement restrictions forced people to stay indoors. As the consumption of online content grew steadily, spending on video games

Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 earnings drop and miss estimates; revenue down 3%

Video game company Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported lower earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings also missed analysts' forecast. During the March quarter, net bookings

Tags

EcommerceInternetretailTechnology

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top