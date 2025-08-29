Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology
Alibaba Group (BABA) Q1 2026 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Revenue was $34.5 billion, up 2% year-over-year.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $6 billion, up 78% compared to last year.
Diluted earnings per ADS was $2.51. Adjusted earnings per ADS was $2.06, down 10% year-over-year.
Revenue from the Alibaba China E-commerce Group segment was $19.5 billion, up 10% YoY. Revenue from the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group segment rose 19% to $4.8 billion while revenue from the Cloud Intelligence Group segment grew 26% to $4.6 billion.
As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other investments were $81.75 billion.
Prior performance
