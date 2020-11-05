Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Alibaba’s Group September Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rob Lin, Head of Investor Relations of Alibaba Group. Please go ahead.

Rob Lin — Head of Investor Relations

Good evening and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Alibaba Group’s September quarter 2020 results conference call. With us today are Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman; Maggie Wu, CFO. This call is also being webcast from the IR section of our corporate website. The replay of the call will be available on our website later today.

Now let me quickly cover the Safe Harbor. Today’s discussion may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the U.S. SEC or announced on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required under applicable law.

Please note that certain financial measures that we use on this call, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share or ADS and free cash flow are expressed on a non-GAAP basis. Our GAAP results and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found in our earnings press release. Unless otherwise stated, growth rate of all stated metrics mentioned during this call refers to year-over-year growth versus the same quarter last year.

In addition, during today’s call, management will give prepared remarks in English. A third-party translator will provide simultaneous translation in Chinese on another conference line. Please refer to our press release for details. During the Q&A session, we will take questions in both English and Chinese and third-party translator will provide consecutive translation. All translations are for convenience purpose only. In the case of any discrepancies, management’s statements in the original language will prevail.

With that, I will now turn the call to Daniel.

Daniel Yong ZHANG — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Rob. Hello everyone. Thanks for joining our earnings call today. Alibaba has delivered another strong quarter. Thanks to due to adoption accelerated by COVID and the rapid economic recovery in China, following its effective control of the pandemic. According to National Bureau of Statistics, China’s economy continued to recover in the September quarter with GDP growth reaching 4.9% year-over-year and the retail sales is resuming positive growth year-over-year. Digitalization is now universally recognized as the way forward in the post-pandemic world. And as I shared during Investor Day, Alibaba best positioned to enable everyone to capture the opportunity of digitization.

Our China retail marketplaces continued its healthy growth this quarter. Annual active consumers on our China retail marketplaces reached 757 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, representing a quarterly net increase of 15 million, while our mobile MAUs reached 881 million. This reflects Taobao’s continuing strong consumer mindshare, healthy user stickiness and engaging user experience as a leading consumer community globally.

Tmall online physical goods GMV, excluding unpaid orders, grew 21% year-over-year this quarter. FMCG continued to be the fastest growing category with 28 GMV growth year-over-year, of which food and healthcare increased 38% and 50% year-over-year respectively. In addition, growth rate of Tmall apparel is now higher than what it was during the pre-COVID December quarter. For Tmall electronics, GMV growth slowed down during the quarter, partially due to the delay in iPhone’s new model release dates this year relative to last year. In October, we saw growth of over 50% year-over-year in Tmall’s mobile phone category.

This past quarter, we upgraded the Taobao mobile app homepage for user feedback has been incredibly positive. The new homepage features a more immersive user experience and enhanced content distribution in the recommendation feed. We saw a marked increase in both user time spent as well as page views of both product listings and contents in response to the changes, which set the stage of potential monetization opportunities in the future.

Taobao Deals, our marketplace for value-conscious consumers, continued its strong growth during the quarter. Mobile MAU exceeded 17 million in September, which represent net add of 30 million MAU since June. Consumers who use both Taobao app and Taobao Deal app to make purchases showed faster growth in purchase frequency and average spending compared to those who only use Taobao app.

We kicked off the 2020 November 11 Global Shopping Festival. And this year, we extended the festival from 24 hours to a 11-day campaign with two shopping windows. The first window is from November the 1st to November the 3rd. And the second is November 11. We have made this change for a number of important reasons. We want to give consumers more time to browse and get the deal while easing pressure on the logistic infrastructure. This helps consumers receive their package sooner and enjoy a better shopping experience. Our merchants will also benefit from more exposure and selling opportunities that will help them recover from the impact of pandemic.

November 11 this year goes beyond online shopping for physical goods. Alipay, together with our local service platforms, will also offer digital vouchers for services and experiences such as dining, beauty treatments, travel and entertainment. Our useful and fun interactive engagement features this year aim to create a delight for shopping experience for our consumers and a better platform for brand expression for our merchants.

On November the 1st, the first day of November 11, over 100 brands each surpassed over RMB100 million GMV within the first 111 minutes. On the same day, 357 new brands on our platform become the top seller in their respective subcategories. Our new retail businesses, Freshippo and Taoxianda, continued their rapid growth during the quarter. Many consumers started ordering fresh produce and groceries online from their neighborhood stores during the pandemic, and this has become a habit in the post-pandemic environment. Serving the local neighborhood through online channels has become a necessity for all brick and motor businesses.

In October, we invested US$3.6 billion to acquire a controlling stake in Sun Art. The purpose of this investment is to further strengthen our explorations in new retail by driving deeper digital transformation of the hypermarket model to leverage Sun Art’s competitive advantage in supply chain and to create more synergies between Sun Art and Alibaba’s digital ecosystem.

Ele.me’s average daily number of paying customers in December quarter grew 45% year-over-year due to the acquisition of high quality merchants and addition of highly engaged content. Alipay continued to play an important role in Ele.me’s new user acquisition. Through category expansion and the service deterioration, Ele.me is also expanding from a food delivery platform to a destination for on-demand delivery service and in-store consumption services.

Our businesses related to international markets continued to enjoy rapid growth. As the leading cross-border import platform in China, Tmall Global GMV grew 37% year-over-year during the quarter, excluding unpaid orders. The number of brands and merchants on Tmall Global as of December 30, 2020 grew at a double-digit rate year-over-year. In October, we announced an investment in Dufry, an international travel retailer to setup a strategic joint venture in China to explore the travel retail market.

Lazada, our leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, continue to grow over 100% year-over-year in order volume despite new waves of COVID-19 in many markets. AliExpress, our international cross-border marketplace, continued its business recovery aimed at the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Cainiao Network continued to expand both its domestic services and global smart logistic infrastructure. Its consumer-facing services in China includes Cainiao Post, which operates a network of community stations, campus stations and smart pick-up lockers. And Cainiao Guoguo, which offer crowdsourced parcel pick-up and delivery service through its mobile app. These two services continue to grow rapidly during the quarter.

Overseas, Cainiao has established in market local logistics networks in 15 countries and regions by collaborating with global partners. During our Investor Day, we announced that Cainiao is expected to achieve positive operating cash flow this fiscal year. We are happy to see the progress of Cainiao’s business development and improvement in its financial results. At the same time, Cainiao will continue to invest for the future to create long-term value.

Alibaba Cloud delivered strong revenue growth at 60% year-over-year during the quarter, with public sectors and financial services contributing the highest growth. We announced at our Investor Day that Alibaba Cloud is expected to turn profitable by the end of this fiscal year. We believe cloud computing is fundamental infrastructure in the digital era, but it is still in early stage of growth. We are committed to further increasing our investments in cloud computing.

As you may know, Ant Group closed is IPO subscription on October 30 with oversubscription from institutional and the retail investors. However, on November the 3rd, Ant Group announced that it was notified by the relevant regulators that its proposed Asia listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange was suspended due to the material matters relating to the regulatory interview of its Ultimate Controller, Executive Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer by the relevant regulators and the recent proposed change in the fintech regulatory environment.

Consequently, the concurrent proposed its share listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was also suspended. As Ant Group’s major shareholder, Alibaba is actively evaluating the impact on our business in response to the recent proposed changes in the fintech regulatory environment and we’ll take appropriate measures accordingly.

During the Investor Day, I had shared my view that digitalization is the biggest opportunity of our time. Alibaba is fully prepared to capture the opportunity with the solid foundation that we’ve built over the past 20 years. Looking forward, we will continue to drive our business with our three strategies; domestic consumption, cloud computing and data intelligence and globalization. We look forward to exploring the future of this digital era together with you.

Now I will turn it over to Maggie, who will walk you through the details of our financial results. Thank you.

Maggie Wei WU — Director and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Daniel. Thank you everyone for joining us. Let me start with financial highlights for the quarter. During the September quarter, we continued to acquire new users and consumers from both top-tier cities and less developed areas in China. Average spending of consumers on our China retail marketplaces continued to improve across all city tiers, which was primarily driven by increase in purchase frequency, reflecting our ongoing success in broadening product offerings, improving user engagement and meeting diverse customer needs.

Our total revenue was RMB155 billion, up 30% year-on-year. The increase was mainly driven by the robust growth of our China commerce retail, cloud computing and Cainiao logistics. Our GAAP net income in September quarter was RMB26.5 billion. The year-on-year decrease was mainly because in the same quarter last year we booked a significant one-time gain upon the receipt of a 33% equity interest in Ant Group. Excluding one-time gain and other items, non-GAAP net income in September quarter was up 44% to RMB47 billion. Our free cash flow in the quarter increased by 33% to RMB41 billion. Our solid revenue and robust profit growth reflects the value we created for our customers and enable us to reinvest into our business for the longer term.

Now let’s look at our revenue in more details. We continue to strengthen our multi-engine drivers to sustain long-term revenue growth. Our businesses have become more diversified and more integrated as we provide more value-added service to merchants on our retail marketplace globally. The value we added is reflected not only in our main revenue sources, such as CMR, but also other revenue drivers, such as Cainiao, cloud, local service and international retail.

Overall CMR, which now includes commission revenue, grew 20%. The increase was mainly driven by growth in average spending per merchant and the number of paying merchants. CMR accounts for 45% of overall revenue since revenues from other new business grew even faster. So within CMR revenue, our search revenue continued to show healthy growth. And we’ve also seeing growth in number of clicks, PPCs, which is — and also the greater bidding intensity among merchants. Revenue from feed recommendations as a percentage of total CMR has increased to mid-teens. The increase is due to greater paying merchants adoption as we improve the user experience. That drove higher CTR and accelerated growth in consumer numbers.

International commerce retail businesses revenue was up 30% for the quarter. The increase was primarily driven by revenue growth from Lazada and Trendyol. For the September quarter, Lazada order volume grew 100% year-over-year. Revenue from Cainiao grew 73% year-on-year. This growth was mainly due to the increase in both average revenue per order and the volume of orders fulfilled from our fast growing business, mainly cross-border and international commerce retail businesses.

Revenue from local consumer services was RMB8.8 billion, up 29%. This growth was due to an increase in average revenue per order and ongoing recovery in on-demand delivery GMV growth after pandemic. Our merchant acquisition continue to accelerate after COVID-19. By onboarding high quality merchants and upgrading membership benefits, our paying membership experience continuous in the rapid growth. AliCloud continued its solid revenue growth. Revenue grew 60%, primarily driven by growth in the Internet, finance and retail industry customers contribution and the penetration rate of AliCloud among Chinese-listed companies continue to increase and ARPU growth accelerated too.

Let’s look at our cost trends. We continued to improve operating efficiency and maintained a healthy cost structure. We invested the savings from operating efficiency improvements. And this was invested into strategically important businesses with strong long-term growth potential.

Now let’s move on to our segment reporting. For the core commerce segment, marketplace-based core commerce profitability maintained healthy growth. It increased by RMB5.3 billion to RMB50.9 billion. We continued to invest in our new businesses in our China retail marketplaces such as Taobao Live and Taobao Deal, both of which are showing solid growth. At the same time, developing business such as local consumer service; Lazada, New Retail and Cainiao continued to show solid revenue growth and improving operating efficiency.

The combined losses of these developing businesses narrowed by RMB2 billion from RMB7 billion to RMB5 billion. The cloud computing business revenue growth is very strong, we just talked about. And then the adjusted EBITA loss narrowed year-on-year to around RMB156 million, which represents only 1% loss margin. Again, we expect AliCloud to turn profitable in the second half of this fiscal year.

For DME, we continue to focus on reducing losses in Youku through content cost control while increasing paying subscriber growth. Losses reduced by about RMB1.7 billion to RMB10 million for the DME segment. For innovation initiatives and others, increased losses were mainly due to our investment in technology, research and innovation. Overall, our businesses continued to deliver robust revenue growth and strong profit growth. The incremental profits generated are invested in key strategic businesses that increase our addressable market and drive our overall growth.

Share of results of equity method investees in the quarter was RMB4.2 billion. We record our share of results of all equity method investees one quarter in arrears. The share of profit of other equity method investees in the quarter compared to our share of losses of other equity method in previous quarter was mainly due to a general improvement in financial performance of our equity method investees.

For the quarter, free cash flow was RMB41 billion, which increased by 33%, mainly due to our robust profitability growth. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB406 billion, approximately US$60 billion. Our solid balance sheet allows us to invest not only in organic growth, but also invest in business that will empower and enrich the Alibaba digital economy.

Recently, we invested approximately US$3.6 billion to acquire controlling stake in Sun Art Retail, which is the largest hypermarket retail chain in China. Our new retail initiatives have developed the business and technology to enable our offline retail partners to offer a seamless omnichannel experience for consumers. Through this investment, we expect even deeper collaboration with Sun Art that include increasing digitization of the offline traffic and activities, synchronizing online and offline channel inventories, broadening our supply chain network and increasing Sun Art’s addressable market to greater online purchases. We expect to start consolidating Sun Art financials in the coming December quarter. In the long run, we will focus on better serving our customers and carrying out our mission to continuously grow our business.

Thank you. So let’s open up for the Q&A.

Rob Lin — Head of Investor Relations

Hi, everyone. Similar to prior quarters, for today’s call, you are welcome to ask questions in Chinese or English. A third-party translator will provide consecutive interpretation for the Q&A session. And our management will address your questions in the language you asked. Please note that the translation is for convenience purpose only. In the case of any discrepancies, our management statement in the original language will prevail.

[Foreign Speech]

So operator, now please connect speaker and SI conference lines. Please start Q&A session when ready. Thank you.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.