Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Q4 2020 earnings call

Corporate Participants:

Ron Lin — Head, Investor Relations

Daniel Zhang — Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Maggie Wu — Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategic Investments

Presentation:



Ron Lin — Head, Investor Relations

Operator?Okay.

Good day everyone and welcome to Alibaba Group’s March quarter 2020 and fiscal year 2020 results conference call. With us are Daniel Zhang, Executive Chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman; Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer.

This call is also being webcast from our IR section of the corporate website. A replay of the call will be available on our website later today.

Now, let me quickly cover the Safe Harbor. Today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements including revenue patterns. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations including risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For detailed discussions of these risks and uncertainities, please refer to our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with U.S. SEC.

We’re announced on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required under applicable law.

Please know that certain financial measures that we use on this call, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted Marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, or ADS, and free cash flow are expressed on a non-GAAP basis. Our GAAP results and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found in our earnings press release. Unless otherwise stated, growth rate of all stated metrics mentioned during this call refers to year-on-year growth versus the same quarter last year. In addition during today’s call management will give their prepared remarks in English, a third-party translator will provide simultaneous Chinese translation on another conference line. Please refer to our press release for details. During the Q&A session we will take questions in both English and Chinese and a third party translator will provide consecutive translation. All translations are for convenience purpose only. In the case of any discrepancy, our management statement in the original language will prevail. With that I will now turn the call to Daniel.

Daniel Zhang — Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Rob. Hello everyone, thank you for joining our earnings call today. We have finished an extraordinary quarter and delivered outstanding fiscal year. Despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Alibaba achieved the historical milestone of $1 trillion in GMV across our digital economy this fiscal year. A strategic goal that we set for ourselves five years ago. We at Alibaba have always been aiming for the stars, while keeping our feet on the ground. The $1 trillion GMV milestone reflects [Indecipherable] of Alibaba’s digital economy and as well as strong execution at the end and a clear strategic vision. Our scale has now reached one-sixth of China’s total retail sales, which was about $6 million last year and we believe there is still tremendous potential of growth.

Digital adoption and transformation in retail are accelerating due to the COVID-19 pandemic reshaping consumer behavior and enterprise operations. On the consumer side shopping online has become a habit for more people and in more product categories. On the retail side, online sales is no longer an option, but a necessity for the brick and mortar. We believe this is a new normal that will stay even after the pandemic is over.

I would like to review the past quarter’s performance in the context of the impact and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 23 — on January 23, right before the Chinese New Year holiday, China announced the lockdown of Wuhan, the center of the pandemic. The lockdown measures implemented in other provinces and cities led to large scale economic disruption in late January and February, which negatively affected our domestic e-commerce business during the period. However, China quickly contained the pandemic by implementing measures such as strict social distancing, mass testing coverage, centralized mobilization of medical resources, and started to reopen the country for business in late February. By March 9, China had full recovery of logistic operation national wide except for Hubei province where Wuhan is and normal life began to return for most of people in the country when in Wuhan, the 10 weeks lockdown was lifted on April 8. Since March, we have seen a healthy recovery in our China retail marketplaces. As of March 31, 2020 active consumers on our China retail marketplaces reached 726 million, a net increase of 15 million versus the previous quarter.

Mobile MAUs of our China retail marketplaces reached 846 million in March 2020, an increase of 22 million over December 2019. This reflects how strong consumer mindshare and healthy user stickiness. Since the new fiscal year began in April, the quarter-to-date paid GMV of our China retail marketplaces has experienced year-on-year growth at a similar rate to the December quarter’s level. For the past several years, we have been investing to grow our new retail business in fresh food and grocery Freshippo and Taoxianda, which have played an important role in supplying daily necessities to people impacted during the pandemic and it has become wildly popular among consumers.

In the past quarter both Freshippo and Taoxianda delivered stellar growth of more than 100% year-on-year. Approximately 60% of Freshippo GMV came from online orders up by 10 percentage points year-over-year. As lockdown measures eased in China starting in April demand and the popularity of our grocery business have remained strong. We believe the consumer habit of buying fresh food and groceries online will continue after the pandemic and online and offline integration will drive the new retail model to the next stage of development. We have been investing for years to build a new retail tech knowledge infrastructure, which will help us further strengthen our market leadership in this sector. As the leading cross-border [Indecipherable] platform in China, Tmall Global has become an ever more important destination for Chinese consumers to buy imported products as they could not travel abroad during the pandemic. The market outside of China, our international retail marketplaces such as Lazada and AliExpress attracted over 180 million annual active consumers as of March 2020. Lazada’s order volume growed more than 100% year-on-year during the fiscal year and completed the March quarter with a strong finish despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During February and March 2020 our cross-border marketplace, AliExpress GMV growth was negatively impacted mainly by supply chain and the logistic disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. We are seeing signs of recovery in certain major markets starting in April, but there are still uncertainties ahead.

Revenue from our local consumer services business decreased by 8% year-on-year in the past quarter due to the impact of COVID-19. In April, year-on-year growth of our food delivery GMV turned positive as locked down measures eased, restaurants began reopening and people began returning to work in China. Alibaba Cloud continues its rapid growth in the past fiscal year with revenue reaching RMB40 billion, an increase of 62% year-on-year. During the pandemic, our public cloud business grow rapidly driven by increased consumption of video content as well as wide adoption of remote working and learning. Our cloud computing infrastructure and fixed data business have also played a key role in enabling business to quickly resume operation and production. We believe the pandemic will further accelerate digital transformation of enterprises. All industries including public sectors will choose to move their technology infrastructure to the cloud.

DingTalk, our digital collaboration platform for enterprises played a key role during the pandemic. Millions more enterprises and the users in China are now using DingTalk to stay connected and work remotely. DingTalk also made significant penetration in the education sector as schools adopt the platform for their future Students. In March 2020, DingTalk conducted an average of over one million active classroom sections on each school day. DingTalk’s number of daily average active consumers during working day grow significantly to 155 million in March. As offices and schools reopen in China, DingTalk’s number of active users came down from the peak level, but still maintain at more than 100 million DAU.

In the past quarter, our digital media and entertainment business delivered healthy growth in paying subscribers and the user time spent. As users consumption of video content increased significantly during the pandemic, Youku will continue its focus on production and distribution of original and exclusive content, while ensuring cost efficiencies and return on investment. During the past quarter, we leveraged our platform technology and other resources across the Alibaba ecosystem to support population impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic within China and around the world. We also implemented a comprehensive set of financial and business support measures to help alleviate the near-term challenge faced by our business customers and partners.

As of March 31, 2020. Alibaba together with Ant Financial have contributed approximately RMB3.4 billion in value in the form of donations, subsidies, and tech support. To name a few examples we waived fees, reduced commissions, and offered logistics subsidies to our merchants. We work with Ant Financial and other partners to advance working capital funds for our merchants to provide liquidity and to facilitate one-year loans with preferential interest rate. We use the RMB1 billion special fund we established in January to procure medical and related supplies for parts of China affected by pandemic. Our logistics subsidiary, Cainiao offered free delivery of medical supplies to destinations around the world through it’s extensive global logistics network. Our self-operated fresh food and grocery chain Freshippo committed to more than 200 remaining open for business even during the period when lockdown measures were in effect. Freshippo also worked with the supply chain to keep our commitment to not raising prices as well as maintaining adequate stock on the shelf.

We made available AI technology for over 550 hospitals in China to help improving the speed and efficiency of their COVID-19 diagnosis during CT lung scans. The Ali Baba foundation through combined efforts with Jack Ma Foundation and the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation donated over 200 million units of personal protective equipment, testing kits and ventilators to over 150 countries and regions. In April 2020, we further announced the 2020 Spring Thunder initiative, which aims to help export-oriented SMEs to explore opportunities in the China domestic market through our China retail marketplaces and expand into new markets through our international, wholesale, and retail marketplaces such as alibaba.com and AliExpress; to develop digitalized manufacturing clusters, to accelerate the digital transformation of China’s agriculture sector; and alleviate financing challenges faced by SMEs by working with Ant Financial and its partners.

The battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, although China has made good progress in fighting and controlling the spread of the coronavirus with most business reopening and the people returning to normal life. The threat of the pandemic is still looming in rest of the world and the timing and the pace of recovery is still uncertain. At the same time tensions between the U.S. and China have added another layer of uncertainty to the post COVID-19 world. Despite the uncertainties in the macroeconomic and the geopolitical environment. There is one thing we can certain, the world is moving towards digital first and digital everything.

In the past two decades, Alibaba has developed comprehensive infrastructure and capabilities built on digital technology for business, financial services, logistics, cloud computing and and big data to prepare for this new era. We believe our infrastructure and capabilities will play an important role in enabling all industries to embrace digital transformation and the customers to embrace a digital lifestyle. In addition, we aim to empower SMEs around the world including both in America to access the Chinese and other global consumer markets and create new jobs. This is a task that Alibaba must undertake to fulfill our vision to make it easy to do business anywhere and it is also the fundamental assurance for our sustainable growth in the future. Now I will turn it over to Maggie, who will walk you through the details of our financial results.

Maggie Wu — Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategic Investments

Thank you, Mike [Phonetic]. Thank you, everyone and Daniel.

I’d like to start with prepared remarks by addressing COVID-19’s impact on our financials and recent trends. Back in February given the potential uncertainties of COVID-19 pandemic, we guided the market that our overall revenue growth rate would be negatively impacted for the March quarter and that some of the businesses, such as China retail marketplaces and local consumer services might show negative revenue growth. I’m pleased to report we delivered better than expected March quarter results.

The government took effective measures to limit the spread of the virus through lockdown, social distancing measures, and travel restrictions. With the virus spreads under control in China, these restrictions started to ease in early March and this led to a recovery of supply chain and logistic delivery capacity. This in turn enabled the quick recovery for our China retail marketplaces and improving fundamentals for local consumer service businesses.

For our China retail marketplaces, Tmall online physical goods GMV, excluding unpaid orders, grew 10% in the March quarter. Although only 10% growth, with this we see robust demand of FMCG and consumer electronics categories as home furnishing consumers cooked at home and upgraded home appliances and [Indecipherable]. These two categories combined grew 25% on our Tmall platform.

On the other hand, discreationary product categories such as apparel and accessories, home furnishing and auto parts experienced negative growth. Starting in April, Tmall online physical goods GMV saw strong growth, a strong recovery and has continued to further improve in May.

Local consumer services recorded 8% decline in revenue this quarter reflecting mass closures of restaurants and the local merchants. However, social distancing measures also led to increased demand for groceries and other daily necessities. Starting in April, GMV growth of food delivery businesses turned positive as lockdown measures eased. Restaurants began reopening and people began returning to work in China.

For our international commerce business, which represents around 7% of total revenue in fiscal 2020. The timing and pace of the recovery is Is uncertain as demand in countries outside China may be further impacted by COVID-19. So let’s take a look at the March quarter financial highlights. Our total revenue was RMB114 billion grew by 22% year-over-year. The increase was mainly driven by growth of the China commerce retail business especially new retail businesses in grocery category and cloud computing. We continue to be successful at expanding product offerings on our platform that cater to the needs of different consumer segments.

The decrease of non-GAAP free cash flow was due to a one-off of AliExpress payment service restructuring. So we have a full disclosure of this in our earnings release. This is mainly due to the overseas regulation requirement change as AliExpress began the process of restructure, so that it no longer hosts consumer funds before they are released to the merchants. If we take that impact out our non-GAAP free cash flow would have been over RMB2 billion. Let’s take a look at the revenue in details. China commerce retail goods 21%; customer management revenue grew 3%. The growth of customer management revenue was primarily due to the increase in revenue from recommendation fees and Taobao Live. This new revenue stream partially offset by a decrease in volume of day clicks and average unit price per click. These are the [Indecipherable] and PPC.

I’m talking about is for the search business [Indecipherable], so this is impacted because of COVID-19. Commission revenue decreased 2% primarily due to effects of the COVID-19 impact. These impacts including cancellation of some orders as a result of logistic disruptions in February, weakness in apparel categories, our waver of annual service fees for the first half of 2020 as part of our support to merchant customers. In the national retail revenue grew 8% to RMB5.4 billion. The increase was primarily due to the growth of Lazada and Trendyol and partially offset by the exclusion of revenue from AliExpress Russia which was no longer consolidate since October 2019.

So we have a JV in Russia right now. Cainiao revenue reached RMB5 billion growing at 28% year-on-year. This was primarily due to the increase in the volume of orders fulfilled from our fast growing cross-border and international commerce retail businesses. And our local consumer service experienced negative growth this quarter, I just talked about. So for Ali Cloud, it’s still growing strongly at 58% and let’s take a look at the March quarter cost trend. Cross-border revenue excluding SBC was 62% of revenue. The increase was some rally due to a revenue mix shift towards direct sales businesses, the new retail businesses, such as our new retail and also consolidation of Kaola and partially offset by a decrease in delivery cost of our local consumer services.

Let’s turn to segment profitability. Our market-based core commerce adjusted EBITDA reached RMB34 billion, decreased 2%, but core commerce adjusted EBITDA grew 2% to RMB28 billion. This is because losses in our four strategic commerce initiatives were narrowed compared to prior year driven by ongoing improvement of China logistic network, higher demand for Freshippo and the lower variable costs required for our local consumer service business. Now I would like to mention about the innovation initiatives. When you look, the adjusted EBITDA loss was RMB3.1 billion, which is up from RMB1.9 billion from a year ago. The increase was primarily due to our aggressive investment in net income to provide remote work collaborations capabilities to enterprises and the schools free of charge during the COVID-19.

As a result, daily active users on DingTalk achieved a fourfold increase to over 100 million, the peak at about 155 million. So March quarter, our international financial, the share of results of equity in [Indecipherable] in the quarter reached 3.5 billion. The year-over-year increase in share of results of equity investee was mainly due to our share of profits and financial in December quarter as we take it’s profit in one quarter, partially offset by used by a decrease in our share of results of Suning. March quarter GAAP to non-GAAP net income, the GAAP net income attribute to shareholders was RMB3.2 billion. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a net loss in investment income mainly reflecting decreases in the market prices of our equity investments in publicly traded companies compared to net gain recorded in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income atributable to shareholders increased by 12% to RMB25 billion.

Now let’s look at the physical 2020 full-year results. GMV as Daniel mentioned, the Alibaba digital economy achieved an important milestone of $1 trillion GMV, a target you probably remember that this is a target we committed to do five years to six years ago. User growth, annual active consumers in China reached 780 million including 726 million of China retail marketplaces. In other words one out of every two Chinese are buying our platform. 780 million of annual active consumers in China accounts for around 85% and 40% of the Chinese population in developed and the less developed areas. Our ability to attract users at a rapid pace reflects not only the diversity of product selection, but also the platform has become everyday destination for entertainment and discovery of new trends. We continue to achieve strong revenue growth across all businesses including core commerce, cloud computing, and other business. So total revenue grew 35% to RMB510 billion.

To talk about the possibility in the last 12 months we grew adjusted EBITDA by 28% to RMB137 billion and generated RMB131 billion in non-GAAP free cash flow. This is significant firepower for our long-term growth. Okay. Let’s turn to our business segments. All of the revenue we’ve talked about for each sector showed strong growth and then when you look at the adjusted EBITDA profit for the core are still growing strongly and the investment areas that these businesses, which are in the investment stage are progressing very well and loss get narrowed. Okay.

So I would like to talk about our outlook, but before that I want to address the recent sale passed by U.S. Senate Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. The proposed the legislation would essentially prohibit a foreign issuer from being listed on a U.S. Stock Exchange, if the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, this is a Peekaboo is enabled to inspect all the work papers of the issuers auditors for three consecutive years due to certain reasons. We will closely monitor the development of this bill and I think it’s important for investors to understand Alibaba’s practice and issues raised under this proposed legislation. First, there is an existing framework of the peekaboo contract and the peekaboo and for its conduct an inspection of audit companies with Chinese operations. In this regard, we understand that there has been ongoing dialogs among the big four accounting firms China’s securities regulator DSRC SEC and Peekaboo. With respect to the types of information that are permitted to be exchanged to issuers with Chinese operations while maintaining compliance with Chinese law.

Number two, Alibaba’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and since our inception in 1999, we have been audited by PWC Hong Kong, PWC Hong Kong is the local affiliate of the worldwide PWC’s firm and its auditing standards are overseen by the PWC national office in the United States. The integrity of Alibaba’s financial statements speaks for itself. We have been an SEC filer since 2014 and hold ourselves to the high standards of transparency. Each year we have received and qualified by the opinion our financial statements from PWC.

Maggie Wu — Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategic Investments

Third, trust is one of our core values and transparency and integrity are essential components of building trust with all of our stakeholders. All these years we have consistently aimed to grow the business for long-term, maintain compliance with all applicable laws and delivered value for our customers, employees and investors. Investors who bought our stock in 2014 IPO have tripled their investment over the past five and half years.

Given the above, we will endeavor to comply with any legislation whose aim is to protect and bring transparency to investors who buy securities of U.S. stock exchanges. Looking ahead despite a challenging quarter due to pandemic, we achieved our guidance of over $500 billion in revenue and delivered healthy, sustainable profit growth in fiscal year 2020. The reason we have been able to deliver these results is that we sow seeds years ago by investing in technology, in innovation, and in businesses that required far sight and long-term patients. Today the Alibaba digital economy remains strong and growing.

Looking ahead, we will continue the same strategy of delivering robust revenue growth and sustainable profit growth. Although it is difficult to predict the uncertainty of global economic and geo political developments. Based on our current view of Chinese domestic consumption and enterprise digitization, we expect to generate over RMB650 billion in total revenue in fiscal year 2020. We believe a commitment to invest and deepen our value proposition to customers, thereby ensuring robust revenue and profit growth.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Let’s open for Q&A. Thank you.

Ron Lin — Head, Investor Relations

Thank you, Maggie. However, as this is our earnings call, you are welcome to ask questions in Chinese or English. A third party translator will provide consecutive interpretation for the Q&A session. As our management will address your questions in the language you asked. Please note that the translation is for convenience purposes only, in the case of any discrepancies our management statement in the original language. So, operator, I'd like to open it up for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Questions and Answers:

