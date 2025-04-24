Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
ALK Earnings: Highlights of Alaska Air Group’s Q1 2025 report
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025, despite a double-digit increase in revenues.
The company reported a loss of $0.77 per share for the first quarter, adjusted for one-off items, compared to a loss of $0.92 per share in the same period last year. On a reported basis, net loss was $166 million or $1.35 per share in Q1, compared to a loss of $132 million or $1.05 per share in the same period of 2024.
Revenues increased 41% year-over-year to $3.14 billion during the three months. Passenger revenue grew 40%, and Cargo & Other revenue surged 91%.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Hasbro’s (HAS) Q1 2025 earnings results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $887.1 million. Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. were $98.6 million, or $0.70
PG Earnings: Procter & Gamble Q3 2025 core earnings rise, beat estimates
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a mixed outcome. Core earnings increased and beat estimates. Core earnings, excluding special items,
MRK Earnings: Merck & Co. Q1 adj. profit rises, beats estimates
Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025, while the pharma company's sales declined modestly. First-quarter sales were $15.5