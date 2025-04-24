ALK Earnings: Highlights of Alaska Air Group’s Q1 2025 report

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025, despite a double-digit increase in revenues.

The company reported a loss of $0.77 per share for the first quarter, adjusted for one-off items, compared to a loss of $0.92 per share in the same period last year. On a reported basis, net loss was $166 million or $1.35 per share in Q1, compared to a loss of $132 million or $1.05 per share in the same period of 2024.

Revenues increased 41% year-over-year to $3.14 billion during the three months. Passenger revenue grew 40%, and Cargo & Other revenue surged 91%.

Prior Performance