Allegion PLC (ALLE) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

David D. Petratis — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tom. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I’ll start by walking through the third quarter financial summary. Revenue for the third quarter was $728.4 million, a decrease of 2.7% or 3.4% organically, which show sequential improvement from Q2 to Q3. The organic revenue decrease was driven by continued economic challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Currency tailwinds provided a boost to total revenue and more than offset the impact of divestitures of our business in Colombia and Turkey. Patrick will share more detail on the regions in the moment.

Adjusted operating margin increased by 20 basis points in the third quarter. I’m extremely proud of the resiliency shown by the Allegion team. We executed extremely well and the cost management actions taken during the year help mitigate the deleverage from volume decline. Positive price and muted inflation also helped deliver the operating margin increase.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.67, increased $0.20 or approximately 14% versus the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by favorable other income, tax rate and share count offset the lower operating income.

Year-to-date available cash flow came in at $256.1 million, an increase of just over $26 million versus the prior year. Improvement in net working capital and reduced capital expenditures, more than offset the lower net earnings.

Please go to Slide 5. Access has been part of our Company’s heritage for more than 100 years. And our vision of seamless access and a safer world are providing a sound foundation for our future. In the realities of a post-COVID world, customers have new concerns and new needs for healthy environment. The importance of making home, work and institutions safer has never been so important to our customers and the needs for touchless access is not going away. Our business is disciplined and focused, prioritizing investments in our seamless access strategy. As a result, Allegion continues to deliver leadership and innovation across the portfolio.

Our Schlage brand is a 100-year-old powerhouse that spans the globe. In the building channel, our mix of Schlage mechanical and electronic solutions continue to help us win projects, including the new development community in Florida, with over 3,000 homes. Allegion is further advancing seamless access for builders with electronic solutions that provide contactless home showings, and the Schlage Encode Smart Deadbolt continues to gain momentum in both the residential, new construction and retail markets.

On university campuses, among the first schools to adopt Schlage security solutions for Apple Wallet are the University of Tennessee, University of Vermont and the University of San Francisco. Allegion now supports contactless student IDs across Apple Wallet, Android and Google Pay.

For commercial and institutional markets, we have a full suite of mobile-enabled Schlage locks and readers. In a post-COVID environment, mobile technology, contactless hardware and readers in combination with wave-to-open actuators now extend our touchless options for interior and perimeter security.

Seamless access also gaining ground outside the Americas in Q3. SimonsVoss is celebrating its 25th year as an electronic access innovator and was recently recognized in Germany as the number one electronic locking system manufacturer. In Australia, we just delivered the Gainsborough Freestyle Electronic Trilock for single-family and short-term rentals. Giving the owner full control of access from a mobile app. And in Australia and New Zealand, we introduced the Schlage Omnia fire-rated smart lock for multi-family and office settings.

In the quarter, we booked over $4 million in orders to support and provide seamless access solutions to a global leader in social media to be delivered in ’21. Our investments in seamless access are bolstered by global accelerators. Allegion’s partner of choice and open credential strategy is an important accelerator. More than 45 physical access control software providers already integrated with Schlage electronic locks and devices. Many of them are moving to integrate to our mobile credential ecosystem as well. Our global accelerators include e-commerce, touchless access and increased focus on visitor management and occupancy monitoring. Seamless access is providing to be a strong foundation for our future.

Patrick will now talk to you — walk you through the financial results and I’ll be back later discuss our 2020 outlook and wrap up.

Patrick Shannon — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining today’s call. Please go to Slide number 6. This slide reflects our earnings per share reconciliation for the third quarter. For the third quarter of 2019, reported earnings per share was $1.40, adjusting $0.07 for the prior year restructuring expenses, integration cost-related acquisitions and debt refinancing costs, the 2019 adjusted earnings per share was $1.47. Favorable other income and interest expense increased earnings per share by $0.15. The increase was driven by an approximately $14 million non-cash currency translation gain related to the liquidation of a legal entity in our EMEA region. This benefit would not be expected to recur in 2021. Favorable year-over-year tax rate and share count combined to provide another positive $0.08 per share impact. Operational results decreased earnings per share by $0.03 driven by volume deleverage that was nearly offset by favorable price and productivity exceeding inflationary impacts, as well as favorable currency. This results in adjusted third quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.67, an increase of $0.20 or approximately 14%, compared to the prior year. Lastly, we have a $0.09 per share reduction for charges related to restructuring and impairment costs. After giving effect to these items, you arrive at the third quarter 2020 reported earnings per share of $1.58.

Please go to Slide number 7. This slide depicts the components of our revenue performance for the third quarter, I’ll focus on the total Allegion results and cover the regions on their respective slides. As indicated, we experienced a 3.4% organic revenue decline in the third quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic continue to have an impact on the top line number, although we did realize the benefit of delayed projects from the prior quarter. As shown in the trending chart, revenues rebounded nicely but we’re short of the very strong quarterly results in the prior year. Despite the difficult and uncertain times we are operating in, the overall business performed very well, particularly in the supply chain and meeting customer requirements.

It is also important to note that price remained solid in the quarter, which slightly offset the volume pressure. Currency also provided a tailwind to total growth and more than offset the impact of the divestiture of our businesses in Colombia and Turkey.

Please go to Slide number 8. Third quarter revenues for the Americas region were $539.1 million, down 5.1% on a reported basis and down 4.6% organically. The decline was driven by volume volume challenges on the non-residential business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was partially offset by good price realization and strength in the residential business. The non-residential business was down low-double digits. Conversely, residential bounced back nicely and grew at a low-double-digit rate. The Americas electronics revenue declined in the mid-single-digit range, as discretionary commercial projects are delayed. We see electronics and touchless solutions continuing to be a long-term growth drivers and expect electronics accelerated growth to resume when market conditions normalize. Americas adjusted operating income of $166.6 million, decreased 5% versus the prior year period, and adjusted operating margin for the quarter was flat. Discretionary cost actions, restructuring benefits and material deflation mitigated the impacts of volume deleverage and unfavorable mix. Please go to Slide number 9. Third quarter revenues for the EMEA region were $148.4 million, up 7.7% and up 2.9% on an organic basis. The organic growth was driven by strength in the Global Portable Security and SimonsVoss businesses, as well as solid price realization. Favorable currency impacts contributed to total revenue growth and was slightly offset by the impact of the divestiture in the business in Turkey. EMEA adjusted operating income of $17.1 million, increased 42.5% versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin for the quarter increased by 280 basis points. The margin increase was driven primarily by price and productivity exceeding inflation. Productivity was bolstered by benefits from lower operating costs from the restructuring actions taken earlier in the year and discretionary and variable cost reductions. Please go to Slide number 10. Third quarter revenues for the Asia-Pacific region were $40.9 million, down 4.2% versus the prior year, with an organic revenue decline of 6.8%. The decline was driven by continued COVID-19-related impacts and weakness in Korea. Our Australia business performed quite well despite the ongoing pressure in Australian end markets. Currency tailwinds offset some of the organic revenue decline. Asia-Pacific adjusted operating income for the quarter was $3.2 million, a decrease of $1.2 million with adjusted operating margins down 250 basis points versus the prior year period. Of note, the prior year operating income includes a $1.1 million favorable one-time item related to the recovery of previously remitted non-income taxes. This had a 260 basis point favorable impact on Asia-Pacific margins in Q3 of 2019. Excluding that, margins were essentially flat year-over-year with the volume deleverage and unfavorable mix being offset by favorable price and productivity exceeding inflation. Please go to Slide number 11. Year-to-date available cash flow for the third quarter 2020 came in at $256.1 million, which is an increase of just over $26 million compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven by improvements in net working capital and reduced capital expenditures, which more than offset lower net earnings. Our strong cash flow generation has been an asset to the Company. This was evident in the third quarter and will continue to serve us well during the current market environment. Looking at the chart to the right, it shows working capital as a percentage of revenues decreased based on a 4 point quarter average. This was driven by reduced working capital needs from the lower volume, as well as strong collections performance. The business continues to generate strong cash flow and we remain committed to an effective and efficient use of working capital. We will continue to evaluate opportunities to optimize working capital and drive effective cash flow conversion. Please go to Slide number 12. Our financial liquidity position remained extremely solid. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 1.6 based on the last 12 months performance. Our debt covenants are well within the required limits and we have no near-term debt maturities. Our $500 million credit facility remains untapped. Our quarterly dividend in 2020 increased 18.5% through this third quarter. This is the 6th consecutive year of annual increases. In addition, with a strong operational execution and cash generation, the increased cash position since the beginning of the year and better visibility into business conditions, we have resumed share repurchases under our previously authorized $800 million program. As you’ve heard us say numerous times, we put our excess cash to use as part of our commitment to a flexible and balanced capital allocation strategy. I will now hand it back over to Dave for an update on our full-year 2020 outlook.

David D. Petratis — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Patrick. Please go to Slide number 13. As you know, we were one of the handful of companies who provided an outlook file in Q2. With another quarter behind us, and a bit more clarity, we are updating our outlook for 2020. In the Americas, we expect to see continued pressure on the non-residential business as discretionary spending and commercial markets remain tough due to the people continuing to work from home. In institutional markets, the projects are restarted will continue to finish. The rate of completion may be slowed as restrictions for the number of people on job sites remain in place and supply chain issues to the construction site. Residential markets are expected to remain strong in all channels we serve, Big Box retail, e-commerce and new construction. With these expectations, we are improving the organic revenue outlook in the Americas to be down 5.5% to 6% for the full-year. We are projecting Americas total revenue decline to be 6% to 6.5%, with a slight impact from the divestiture of the business in Colombia.

In Europe, we saw sequential improvement in Q3 and we expect Q4 to be better than the year-to-date performance we have experienced. For the region, we now project organic revenue to be down 6.5% to 7.5%. Total revenue includes currency tailwinds in the latter part of the year, as well as the impacts from the divestiture of the businesses in Turkey, and is projected to be down 4.5% to 5.5% for the full-year.

In Asia-Pacific, markets were weak before COVID-19, especially in Australia. We expect that along with the weakness we are experiencing in Korea to continue. With this backdrop, we expect 2020 organic revenue decline of 12 to 13% and 2020 total revenue to be down 12.5% to 13.5%, with a slight impact from currency. We are projecting total and organic revenue for the Company to be down 6% to 6.5%.

We are raising our outlook for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $4.75 to $4.80. Although net investments are assumed to be relatively small in the revised outlook, we remain committed to investing in innovation that supports our seamless access strategy. This outlook reflects the re-prioritization of investment to support the expected future electronics grow.

Our revised outlook assumes a full-year adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 13%, as well as outstanding weighted average diluted shares of approximately 93 million. The outlook additionally, includes approximately $1.30 to $1.35 per share impact from impairment and restructuring charges during the year, most of which have already occurred. As a result, reported EPS is estimated at $3.40 to $3.50.

Finally, our revised available cash flow outlook for 2020 has increased and is now projected to be in the $400 million to $420 million range.

Please go to Slide 14. Allegion has strong business fundamentals and a proven ability to execute and adapt to a changing an uncertain market conditions. We have managed the business extremely well to mitigate the impacts of the ongoing pandemic. We remain ready to serve our customers and meet their needs for touchless access and healthy environments with our market leading brands.

We will provide an official outlook for outlook for 2021 during our Q4 full-year call early next year. But as we think about the remainder of the year and begin to look at 2021, some key observations that we see are: as previously expected, commercial and institutional markets will continue to be soft in Q4 and in the first half of 2021, with a snap back in repair, retrofit and small projects beginning in the second half of next year; US state and local bond issues continue to be moved ahead and supported by local communities; residential end markets are expected to remain strong for the long-term as an under-supply of single-family homes is corrected; we will continue to manage our cost base to help aggressively mitigate any volume reductions; seamless access software and electronics will drive growth and continue to be among our top investment priorities, they are our future; strong cash flow generation will remain a focus with capital deployment to enhance shareholder returns. Going forward, Allegion will be leaner and more focused as we navigate the coming months and emerge from the pandemic. We have implemented restructuring actions during the year that have addressed the cost base in order to right-size the business. We will continue to evaluate business going forward and make necessary changes. Our execution and commitment to driving solid results will remain high. In closing, Allegion’s future is bright. We thank you. And we’ll now take your questions.

