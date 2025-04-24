Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenues increased 12% year-over-year, or 14% in constant currency, to $90.2 billion.

Net income increased 46% to $34.5 billion and earnings per share increased 49% to $2.81 compared to last year.

Revenues and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock up over 4% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.

Google Services revenues increased 10% to $77.3 billion, reflecting strong performance across Google Search & other, Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices, and YouTube ads.

Google Cloud revenues increased 28% to $12.3 billion, led by growth in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) across core GCP products, AI Infrastructure, and Generative AI Solutions.

The company increased its dividend by 5% to $0.21.

